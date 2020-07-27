Briefs: new Atlanta Fox News correspondent, Gospel station at 102.1, Fred Toucher’s rehab

Gospel station at 1430 (WKYG-AM) has added the FM signal 102.1 (W271CV) in Atlanta. It’s now called 102.1/The King.

Larry Young, a veteran gospel host in town who has worked at 1570/WIGO-AM and Praise 102.5, is market manager.

The signal had previously aired a short-live talk format featuring Kim “The Kimmer” Peterson.

***

Former 99X morning host Fred Toucher, a successful talk show host in Boston the past 14 years, is entering rehab for alcohol addiction, he announced on Instagram.

He currently is teamed up with fellow 99X alum Rich Shertenlieb on 98.5/The Sports Hub. Their show is among the most popular in town.

Toucher last week on air announced he was also getting divorced from his wife Stephanie.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this scared in my life,” he wrote on Instagram late Sunday night. “I have read all of your posts, and they have meant the world to me. You made me feel a lot better about my struggle. I am looking forward to get back to radio, but I need to get well. I hope I can make those of you that like the show still tune in.”

Toucher started at 99X as a night jock in the early 2000s. He had the temerity to mock Southerners and musical acts the station played, especially Limp Bizkit. In 2004, he was promoted to mornings and lasted two years, honing his edgy grouch persona.

He moved to the Boston talk show station in 2006 and found his radio footing.