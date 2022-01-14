Hamburger icon
Briefs: Netflix price increase; Mark Zinno out at Xtra 106.3; will Shelley Wynter/MalaniKai get a full-time job at WSB?

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Inflation is not just happening in the grocery aisles and car dealerships: Netflix is raising its subscription rates again.

The company’s basic three-screen plan in the United States will rise to $15.49 per month from $13.99. Its 4K plan jumps to $20 per month from $18. The basic plan, which doesn’t include HD, is also rising to $9.99 per month from $8.99.

It last raised prices in October 2020. The changes are effective immediately for new subscribers and will be charged for existing subscribers soon.

This is happening as Netflix is in the midst of a streaming service war with Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and Peacock, among others. Its North America subscription numbers in the third quarter reached 74.02 million households. The figure has not changed much since the beginning of the pandemic. Subscriber number was 72.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Netflix’s recent growth has largely happened outside the United States.

Mark Zinno has been cut from the morning show on conservative talk station Xtra 106.3.

Xtra hired Zinno for a weekly show in April with Tug Cowart and Scott “Rhino” Rheinhold. It went five days a week in August.

The morning show continues with Cowart and Rheinhold.

The station is largely heard on the FM dial in Cobb County and North Fulton.

Zinno, who previously worked with Dickey when the station was sports, declined to comment. The usually garrulous David Dickey, who runs the station, did not return a text for comment.

On news/talk 95.5 WSB (also on AM 750), Shelley Wynter and MalaniKai have been on the air from 9 p.m. to midnight the past year as “Word on the Street.”

A year ago, the station announced it had given them a 90-day “test run.” Since then, the radio duo have continued on the station without a full-time contract. The pair has made jokes on air about their perpetual part-time “temp” status.

Wynter and MaliniKai declined to comment. WSB program director Drew Anderssen did not respond to a text query.

