Briefs: Netflix price increase; Mark Zinno out at Xtra 106.3; will Shelley Wynter/MalaniKai get a full-time job at WSB?

Mark Zinno has been cut from the morning show on conservative talk station Xtra 106.3.

Xtra hired Zinno for a weekly show in April with Tug Cowart and Scott “Rhino” Rheinhold. It went five days a week in August.

The morning show continues with Cowart and Rheinhold.

The station is largely heard on the FM dial in Cobb County and North Fulton.

Zinno, who previously worked with Dickey when the station was sports, declined to comment. The usually garrulous David Dickey, who runs the station, did not return a text for comment.

On news/talk 95.5 WSB (also on AM 750), Shelley Wynter and MalaniKai have been on the air from 9 p.m. to midnight the past year as “Word on the Street.”

A year ago, the station announced it had given them a 90-day “test run.” Since then, the radio duo have continued on the station without a full-time contract. The pair has made jokes on air about their perpetual part-time “temp” status.

Wynter and MaliniKai declined to comment. WSB program director Drew Anderssen did not respond to a text query.