Briefs: Nancy Grace, Rashad Richey, Morgan Wallen, ‘Black Adam’ bald men extras casting call

***

Rashad Richey has started a weekly TV show on the Young Turks Network. PROMOTIONAL PHOTO Credit: PROMO Credit: PROMO

1380/WAOK-AM morning host Rashad Richey has joined the progressive Young Turks Network (TYT) with his own weekly show and will be a rotating host on “The Conversation.”

His new TV show will debut March 15 at 2:15 p.m. EST on Twitch.TV and TYT.

He has been providing insight to the progressive on-air platform for the past year on various TYT shows and Judith Benezra, TYT head of programming, was impressed with his insight and authenticity. “I look forward to watching Dr. Richey respectfully flame his future debate participants, and am truly thrilled that we are collaborating with him to develop and create new programming opportunities across all of our platforms,” she said in a press release.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Richey said he plans to provide social and political commentary on his TV show, similar to his radio show on WAOK, just with a more national lens.

He also teaches at Beulah Heights University, is taking classes at John Marshall Law School to get a law degree and provides political commentary for CBS46 and V-103.

So where will he find the time to do his TYT show too? “I’m cutting back on sleep,” he said.

***

FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Wallen fans are buying up his latest album after he appeared on a video shouting a racial slur. Wallen's sophomore record, "Dangerous: The Double Album" retains its top spot for a fourth week on Billboard's all-genre albums chart. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

It’s been about a month and only a handful of country radio stations are playing Morgan Wallen’s music.

Stations nationwide boycotted his music after he was caught on film drunkenly addressing a white friend with the “N” word. He later apologized, but his record contract was suspended.

But sales and streaming of his music have since skyrocketed. He still has nine songs in the top 100 most downloaded on Apple’s iTunes chart.

According to Mediabase 24/7, which tracks major country stations nationwide, only 14 stations spun at least 10 Morgan Wallen tunes in the past week, none in the top 30 markets. Stations in Kansas City; Norfolk, Virginia; Fort Myers, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky; and Oklahoma City are playing him at least 40 times a week.

Neither 94.9/The Bull nor New Country 101.5 in Atlanta have touched his music in the month since the incident happened.

***

Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the European Premiere of 'Rampage' at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 11, 2018, in London, England. Credit: Jeff Spicer Credit: Jeff Spicer

There’s an interesting casting call out from the makers of the DC film “Black Adam” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

According to the Alessi Hartigan Casting company, the film needs bald men to play “ancient slaves” on various dates between April and August. “All roles will be picked by the director!” it noted.

This is not a typical extra role, which is usually closer to minimum wage. The pay is $350 for 12 hours with overtime available.

Theoretically if you have hair, as long as you’re willing to stay bald, you could get a spot in the film. One warning: “should be comfortable with physical activity.”

You need to provide a current selfie, a current body photo, full clothing size and height and weight, plus contact info to AtlantaCastingAH@gmail.com with “ANCIENT TIMES” in the subject line.