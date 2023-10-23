Briefs: Millie Bobby Brown, Prince film, SCAD Atlanta casting office

The 19-year-old actress told Glamour that the show’s impending end is a bit of a relief eight years after she first began shooting “Stranger Things” in September 2015. Her role as Eleven turned her into an international superstar.

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here’,” she said. “‘Stranger Things’ takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye’.”

The show was supposed to start shooting its fifth and final season in metro Atlanta in June, but the writers and actors strikes have delayed production by several months.

Independent Atlanta-based production company Crazy Legs Features has signed a deal to turn Mayte Garcia’s 2017 bestselling book “The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince” into a scripted biopic feature film.

Garcia had an intensely personal relationship with the musical icon, an artistic friendship that blossomed into a romance, a marriage, then a divorce.

“Prince is one of our generation’s most electrifying, charismatic and enigmatic personalities,” says Tom Cappello, chief executive officer of Crazy Legs Productions. “We are honored that Mayte has chosen us to bring her moving, candid memoir to life and bring to the screen a rare window to an artist that changed my life and the lives of tens of millions of fans around the world. We are eager to start developing this project.”

Crazy Legs started years ago with a focus on true crime and unscripted reality TV, but has since expanded into scripted movies.

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has added a casting office in Atlanta.

This will give students greater opportunity to audition for professional film and television shows.

The SCAD Atlanta casting office officially opened at the start of the fall 2023 quarter and already has lined up leading casting directors and agents to serve as mentors throughout the academic year.

“Georgia’s growing importance in the film and television industry made opening the second casting office an easy decision,” said John Buckovich, vice president for SCAD Atlanta and university operations in a press release. “As SCAD Atlanta expands with increased enrollment and the B.F.A, Acting degree program now being offered at this university location, the casting office is a vital resource for our students, alumni and faculty, as well as the entertainment industry.”