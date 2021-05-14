Briefs: Kandi Burruss’ newest spin-off show; ABC greenlights ‘Wonder Years’ reboot and Eve hip-hop drama

***

ABC has greenlit two shows for the 2021-22 seasons "The Wonder Years" and "Queens" in which the pilots were shot in metro Atlanta. Dule Hill is in "Wonder Years" while Eve stars in "Queens." Courtesy: Peacock/ AP Credit: Peacock/AP Credit: Peacock/AP

Two ABC shows that shot their pilots in Atlanta were also picked up Friday for full series pickup for the 2021-22 season: a “Wonder Years” reboot and a hip-hop drama “Queens.”

“The Wonder Years” reboot is executive produced by Lee Daniels, who shot Queen Latifah’s “Star” in metro Atlanta from 2016 to 2019. It’s set during the 1960s but unlike the original series 1988-93 series, focuses instead on a Black middle-class family. They live in Montgomery, Alabama, with the story told through the eyes of 12-year-old Dean played by Elisha “EJ” Williams. His parents are Dulé Hill (”Psych”) and Saycon Sengbloh (”In the Dark”). His sister is played by Laura Kariuki, who was on the CW’s “Black Lightning,” also shot in Atlanta. Don Cheadle, whose “Black Monday” returns on Showtime May 23 for a third season, narrates the series as a grown-up Dean.

“Queens” features an all-woman group from the 1990s trying to forget a comeback in their 40s, sort of like Xscape. Two of the stars are actual big-time names from the 1990s: Eve and Brandy. Naturi Naughton (”Power”) and Nadine Velazquez (”My Name is Earl”) are also part of the group. “Scandal” writer Zahir McGhee is the series creator.

Just because the pilots were shot in Atlanta doesn’t guarantee the shows will stay in Atlanta, but the odds are very good in both instances. Both series will likely begin production this summer.