Briefs: Kandi Burruss’ newest spin-off show; ABC greenlights ‘Wonder Years’ reboot and Eve hip-hop drama

Kandi Burruss, the longest-running “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member to date, is getting yet another spin-off show later this year focused on her burgeoning restaurant business.
She and her husband Todd Tucker opened the Old Lady Gang restaurant in Castleberry Hill in 2017 focused on Southern comfort food and inspired by Burruss’ family recipes. They added a mini-version of OLG at Mercedes Benz Stadium, then launched a steak and seafood restaurant last year, Blaze Steak and Seafood, on Cascade Road.
The reality show, set to debut later this year, will focus on Kandi and Todd as well as Kandi’s mom, Joyce Jones, and aunts Bertha Jones and Nora Wilcox, along with the staff. It sounds a bit like the longtime “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” spin-off “Vanderpump Rules.”
According to Bravo: “Everyone at OLG has a passion ― be it for dancing, comedy or just to follow in Kandi’s mogul footsteps, and these dreams can get in the way of running food and ensuring customers don’t leave those dreaded one-star Yelp reviews. And the fact that some are single and constantly flirting with the cute clientele ― and each other ― doesn’t exactly help things either.”
Burruss — who runs an adult toy business, sings with Xscape and has a recurring role on Showtime’s “The Chi” — has previously had spin-off shows on Bravo “The Kandi Factory,” “Kandi’s Wedding” and “Kandi’s Ski Trip.” She joined “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2009 in its second season and met her husband on the show while he was on the crew.
Two ABC shows that shot their pilots in Atlanta were also picked up Friday for full series pickup for the 2021-22 season: a “Wonder Years” reboot and a hip-hop drama “Queens.”
“The Wonder Years” reboot is executive produced by Lee Daniels, who shot Queen Latifah’s “Star” in metro Atlanta from 2016 to 2019. It’s set during the 1960s but unlike the original series 1988-93 series, focuses instead on a Black middle-class family. They live in Montgomery, Alabama, with the story told through the eyes of 12-year-old Dean played by Elisha “EJ” Williams. His parents are Dulé Hill (”Psych”) and Saycon Sengbloh (”In the Dark”). His sister is played by Laura Kariuki, who was on the CW’s “Black Lightning,” also shot in Atlanta. Don Cheadle, whose “Black Monday” returns on Showtime May 23 for a third season, narrates the series as a grown-up Dean.
“Queens” features an all-woman group from the 1990s trying to forget a comeback in their 40s, sort of like Xscape. Two of the stars are actual big-time names from the 1990s: Eve and Brandy. Naturi Naughton (”Power”) and Nadine Velazquez (”My Name is Earl”) are also part of the group. “Scandal” writer Zahir McGhee is the series creator.
Just because the pilots were shot in Atlanta doesn’t guarantee the shows will stay in Atlanta, but the odds are very good in both instances. Both series will likely begin production this summer.