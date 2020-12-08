Briefs: Howard Stern re-ups five years on SiriusXM; BET+ moving ‘First Wives Club’ to Atlanta; latest Atlanta radio ratings

SiriusXM has about 35 million subscribers.

>>RELATED: The AJC interview with Stern in 2019

***

BET+ show "The First Wives Club," which shot season one in New York, will be moving to Atlanta early next year. BET+ Credit: BET+ Credit: BET+

The BET+ streaming service drama “The First Wives Club” is moving production from New York to Atlanta early next year for its second season.

The series, which debuted last year, features three women Ari (Ryan Michelle Bathe) Bree (Michelle Buteau), and Hazel (Jill Scott) who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood and a little revenge. It’s based on the original 1996 movie starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton. The show is set in New York City.

BET has been supportive of Atlanta for many years, shooting a variety of shows here including “Being Mary Jane” and “The Game.” Currently, all of its Tyler Perry shows are shot here, as is Will Packer’s BET+ series comedy “Bigger.”

***

WSB Radio host Erick Erickson, explaining why he had cut Donald Trump from an Atlanta parade of GOP presidential candidates in August 2015. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The latest Nielsen monthly ratings didn’t show too much change with news/talk WSB remaining the top station with an 11.5 share, a spot it has held all year, usually by a wide margin.

The ratings book covers Oct. 8 to Nov. 4, the weeks leading up to the presidential election.

Sister Cox Media Group stations held at No. 2 and 3 respectively: rock station 97.1/The River and R&B station Kiss 104.1.

The top 10 remained largely the same.

Stations that saw the largest month-to-month changes were Christian station 93.3/Joy FM (1.7 to 2.4), R&B station Majic 107.5/97.5 (4.9 to 5.4), pop station B98.5 (3.7 to 4.3), sports talk 92.9/The Game (3.1 to 3.6) and news/talk 90.1/WABE-FM (3 to 2.5).

Star 94.1′s second full month with its new dance-pop format saw an increase to a 2.1 share from 1.7, which ranked 19th place, below its competitors B98.5 ( 4.3), Q100 (3.0) and Power 96.1 (2.8), which just dropped all its local talent. Among women 25 to 54, Star’s ratings edged up from 2.3 to 2.7, good for 14th place, but still behind Q100 (5.7), B98.5 (5.0) and Power (3.2).

Nielsen noted that radio listening increased in October and is 95% of pre-pandemic levels among listeners ages 12 and up, compared to 90% in September. Listening had fallen to 72% of normal listening in April and has been recovering ever since.

Top 20 stations

1. WSB news/talk 11.5

2. 97.1/The River rock 7.2

3. Kiss 104.1 R&B 6.7

4. Majic 107.5/97.5 R&B 5.4

5. V-103 R&B/hip hop 5.4

6. B98.5 pop 4.3

7. Fish 104.7 Christian pop 4.2

8. Praise 102.5 gospel 4.0

9. 94.9/The Bull country 4.7

10. 92.9/The Game sports talk 3.6

11. Q100 pop 3.0

12. Power 96.1 pop 2.8

13. (tie) Hot 107.9 hip hop and Kicks 105.5 country 2.7

15. 90.1/WABE news/talk 2.5

16. J93.3 Christian pop 2.4

17. 680/93.7 The Fan sports talk 2.3

18. Rock 100.5 2.2

19. Star 94 dance-pop 2.1

20. Love Christian pop 106.7 1.7

Top 10 morning shows

1. Scott Slade, WSB 13.6

2. Steve Harvey Majic 6.8

3. Steve Craig River 6.0

4. Kevin & Taylor, the Fish 5.6

5. Toni Moore, Kiss 5.5

6. Big Tigger/Morning Culture V-103 4.9

7. Bert Show Q100 4.4

8. Hugh Hewitt, 920/The Answer 3.6

9. (Tie) Erica Campbell, Praise and Morning Edition, WABE 3.3

Top 10 stations 25-54

1. The River 7.5

2. (tie) V-103, WSB 6.9

4. Majic 6.8

5. Kiss 6.0

6. The Game 4.6

7. B98.5 4.5

8. Fish 4.3

9. Bull 4.2

10. Q100 4.1

Top 10 morning shows 25-54

1. Scott Slade WSB 8.1

2. Steve Harvey Majic 7.8

3. Morning Culture V-103 6.8

4. Bert Show Q100 6.3

5. Kevin & Taylor Fish 6.0

6. Steve Craig The River 5.7

7. Toni Moore Kiss 5.2

8. Rickey Smiley Hot 107.9 4.0

9. John Fricke and Hugh Douglas, the Game 3.8

10. Morning Edition, WABE 3.7

Top 5 stations for men 25-54

1. WSB 10.4

2. River 8.3

3. The Game 8.0

4. Kiss 5.1

5. Majic 5.0

Top 5 stations for women 25-54

1. V-103 9.5

2. Majic 8.8

3. Kiss 7.0

4. River 6.7

5. Fish 6.5

Top 5 morning shows 25-54 men

1. Scott Slade WSB 11.5

2. John and Hugh, Game 6.7

3. Steve Craig, The River 6.4

4. Steve Harvey Majic 5.3

5. Toni Moore Kiss 4.9

Top 5 morning shows 25-54 women

1. Bert Show Q100 11.2

2. Morning Culture V-103 11.1

3. Steve Harvey Majic 10.5

4. Kevin & Taylor Fish 8.8

5. Toni Moore Kiss 5.5