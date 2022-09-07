ajc logo
Briefs: Georgia Radio Legends photos; Monet Experience coming 10/15; Save the Video Store goes Underground

Three of the inductees into the Friends of Georgia Radio legends hall of fame this past Saturday night: Lois Reitzes, Neil Williamson and Sandra Parrish. CONTRIBUTED/RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Three of the inductees into the Friends of Georgia Radio legends hall of fame this past Saturday night: Lois Reitzes, Neil Williamson and Sandra Parrish. CONTRIBUTED/RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Friends of Georgia Radio recently inducted their first class of Georgia Radio Legends including WABE-FM’s Lois Reitzes, Georgia Bulldogs broadcaster Neil “Hondo” Williamson and WSB news reporter Sandra Parrish.

The event, led by TV and radio historian and tech expert Richard Warner, drew more than 150 radio people to the Metropolitan Club in Alpharetta and featured comic Jeff Foxworthy as the host.

The other inductees were Bob Houghton, who runs the Georgia Association of Broadcasters, and former radio executive Charles Giddens.

The Friends of Georgia Radio, a newly formed group, effectively replaces the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame, which last inducted people in 2019. John Long, a retired radio executive who ran that operation for the past 15 years, decided to stop inducting people and declined to pass the name on to the new organization. But the Friends of Georgia Radio automatically inducted the 150-plus people who are already in the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame into the Friends of Georgia Radio Legends group.

Among those who attended: former Fox 97 hosts Spiff Carner, J.J. Jackson and John Wetherbee; former WABE and Peach host Steve Goss; WABE morning host Lisa Rayam; WSB evening hosts MalaniKai Massey and Shelley Wynter; former Star 94 news director Rob Stadler; Atlanta Hawks play-by-play broadcaster Steve Holman; and former V-103 morning host Mike Roberts.

Foxworthy, who lives in Brookhaven, did this hosting gig simply because he loves radio. He recalled while “serving time” in Los Angeles, he built up his name by waking up early and calling 10 to 15 radio station morning shows across the nation. “I don’t know the history of radio,” he said, “but to me, the difference between TV and radio is relationships. There’s this thing within radio, an authenticity. They listen to you every day and you become their trusted friend.”

Radio promotion, he noted, helped sell tickets to his shows. “Without you all,” he said, “I’d probably be drywalling.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Current WABE-FM host Lois Reitzes with former WABE-FM host Steve Goss at the first annual Friends of Georgia Radio bash August 27, 2022 at the Metropolitan Club in Alpharetta. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO

Current WABE-FM host Lois Reitzes with former WABE-FM host Steve Goss at the first annual Friends of Georgia Radio bash August 27, 2022 at the Metropolitan Club in Alpharetta. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO

Combined ShapeCaption
Current WABE-FM host Lois Reitzes with former WABE-FM host Steve Goss at the first annual Friends of Georgia Radio bash August 27, 2022 at the Metropolitan Club in Alpharetta. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO

Credit: RODNEY HO

Combined ShapeCaption
Spiff Carner, former Fox 97 morning host, with new Georgia Radio Legends inductee and WSB marketing exec and sports broadcaster Neil "Hondo" Williamson at the Friends of Georgia Radio induction ceremony August 27, 2022. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODE

Spiff Carner, former Fox 97 morning host, with new Georgia Radio Legends inductee and WSB marketing exec and sports broadcaster Neil "Hondo" Williamson at the Friends of Georgia Radio induction ceremony August 27, 2022. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODE

Combined ShapeCaption
Spiff Carner, former Fox 97 morning host, with new Georgia Radio Legends inductee and WSB marketing exec and sports broadcaster Neil "Hondo" Williamson at the Friends of Georgia Radio induction ceremony August 27, 2022. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODE

Credit: RODE

Combined ShapeCaption
Attendees of the Friends of Georgia Radio included Rahul Bali, MalaniKai Masse, Mike Roberts, Shelley Wynter, Lisa Rayam and Rose Scott. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Attendees of the Friends of Georgia Radio included Rahul Bali, MalaniKai Masse, Mike Roberts, Shelley Wynter, Lisa Rayam and Rose Scott. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Attendees of the Friends of Georgia Radio included Rahul Bali, MalaniKai Masse, Mike Roberts, Shelley Wynter, Lisa Rayam and Rose Scott. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Friends of Georgia Radio's induction ceremony 2022 features Jeff Foxworthy as the host and he was given a stool with his face on it as a gift. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Friends of Georgia Radio's induction ceremony 2022 features Jeff Foxworthy as the host and he was given a stool with his face on it as a gift. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Friends of Georgia Radio's induction ceremony 2022 features Jeff Foxworthy as the host and he was given a stool with his face on it as a gift. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

***

Combined ShapeCaption
The Claude Monet Experience will debut October 15 at the Exhibition Hub at 5660 Buford Highway in Doraville. EXHIBITION HUB

Credit: EXH

The Claude Monet Experience will debut October 15 at the Exhibition Hub at 5660 Buford Highway in Doraville. EXHIBITION HUB

Credit: EXH

Combined ShapeCaption
The Claude Monet Experience will debut October 15 at the Exhibition Hub at 5660 Buford Highway in Doraville. EXHIBITION HUB

Credit: EXH

Credit: EXH

The Claude Monet Experience is coming to the brand new Exhibition Hub Arts Center in Doraville starting Oct. 15.

The experience, which will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, will showcase 300 of Monet’s Impressionist paintings and sketches using state-of-the-art video mapping technology.

This arts center is located at 5660 Buford Highway next to the Buford Highway Farmers Market.

Tickets, starting at $33, will be available at monetexpo.com/atlanta/.

Exhibition Hub, a Belgium-based company which uses Atlanta as its American headquarters, is the same company that ran the wildly popular Van Gogh Experience at Pullman Yards last year. A new version of that experience will return at a later date to the new arts center.

***

Combined ShapeCaption
220508-Marietta-Guests wait to enter ÒSave the Video Store,Ó an immersive entertainment experience set in a 1990Õs movie rental store in Marietta on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

220508-Marietta-Guests wait to enter ÒSave the Video Store,Ó an immersive entertainment experience set in a 1990Õs movie rental store in Marietta on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Combined ShapeCaption
220508-Marietta-Guests wait to enter ÒSave the Video Store,Ó an immersive entertainment experience set in a 1990Õs movie rental store in Marietta on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

The folks who created the “Save the Video Store” immersive concept this past spring in Marietta are going to Underground Atlanta next month for a horror-themed romp.

It will be more “Scream” and “Scary Movie” than “Saw” or “Blair Witch Project,” said organizer Erin Stegeman, with the time frame around the late 1990s and early 2000s. The show will lampoon films ranging from “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “The Ring” to “Final Destination” and “Shaun of the Dead.”

“Everything will be bigger and campier and louder,” Stegeman said, with all new games, more stunts and more technical components.

Tickets start at $39 with shows starting Sept. 16 and available at mymoviebuster.com.

Underground Atlanta is currently largely empty so “it’s super creepy and haunted in the best way,” she noted. (The Banksy exhibit last year was held at the former indoor mall.)

Stegeman has a background in horror movies as a producer and actor when she worked in Los Angeles. She said the original show went well enough for them to do it again. After this show, she hopes to create a Christmas-themed show.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

