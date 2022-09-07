Briefs: Georgia Radio Legends photos; Monet Experience coming 10/15; Save the Video Store goes Underground

Foxworthy, who lives in Brookhaven, did this hosting gig simply because he loves radio. He recalled while “serving time” in Los Angeles, he built up his name by waking up early and calling 10 to 15 radio station morning shows across the nation. “I don’t know the history of radio,” he said, “but to me, the difference between TV and radio is relationships. There’s this thing within radio, an authenticity. They listen to you every day and you become their trusted friend.”

Radio promotion, he noted, helped sell tickets to his shows. “Without you all,” he said, “I’d probably be drywalling.”

***

The Claude Monet Experience is coming to the brand new Exhibition Hub Arts Center in Doraville starting Oct. 15.

The experience, which will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, will showcase 300 of Monet’s Impressionist paintings and sketches using state-of-the-art video mapping technology.

This arts center is located at 5660 Buford Highway next to the Buford Highway Farmers Market.

Tickets, starting at $33, will be available at monetexpo.com/atlanta/.

Exhibition Hub, a Belgium-based company which uses Atlanta as its American headquarters, is the same company that ran the wildly popular Van Gogh Experience at Pullman Yards last year. A new version of that experience will return at a later date to the new arts center.

***

The folks who created the “Save the Video Store” immersive concept this past spring in Marietta are going to Underground Atlanta next month for a horror-themed romp.

It will be more “Scream” and “Scary Movie” than “Saw” or “Blair Witch Project,” said organizer Erin Stegeman, with the time frame around the late 1990s and early 2000s. The show will lampoon films ranging from “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “The Ring” to “Final Destination” and “Shaun of the Dead.”

“Everything will be bigger and campier and louder,” Stegeman said, with all new games, more stunts and more technical components.

Tickets start at $39 with shows starting Sept. 16 and available at mymoviebuster.com.

Underground Atlanta is currently largely empty so “it’s super creepy and haunted in the best way,” she noted. (The Banksy exhibit last year was held at the former indoor mall.)

Stegeman has a background in horror movies as a producer and actor when she worked in Los Angeles. She said the original show went well enough for them to do it again. After this show, she hopes to create a Christmas-themed show.