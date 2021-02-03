Briefs: Fox 5’s Kaitlyn Pratt pregnant; Jon Stewart and Arby’s; ‘Walking Dead’ returns early

Pratt said some eagle-eyed viewers recently noticed she was “sitting differently” and suspected something was up. “They’d send emails to Tim wondering if I was expecting. He’d write that she was just expecting him to have the house clean by the time she got home!”

She has been open about her entire fertility journey on social media.

“So many people are going through this and feel ashamed,” Pratt said. “Others feel they may feel alone. But they aren’t. It’s such a big community on Instagram and Facebook. That truly has been a lifesaver.”

She said when she and Andrews met, the chemistry was instant and they eloped a year later: We understand how the media works and the weird schedules we have on radio and TV. And our jobs and careers are so important to us.”

Pratt joined Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) in 2008 and anchors “Good Day Atlanta” on weekends. She previously worked in Boston, Macon and Savannah.

***

Yes...I’ve come back up on you...much like one of your nasty nasty sandwiches.... https://t.co/WF6U6CsJoJ — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 30, 2021

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart decided to join Twitter Jan. 28 and so far follows just a single user: Arby’s.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain with the slogan “We have the meats!” was a frequent target of jokes by Stewart for many years before he left the Comedy Central news parody show in 2015. (His successor Trevor Noah prefers to mock budget operation Spirit Airlines.)

After Arby’s cheekily greeted his arrival on Twitter, Stewart wrote: “Yes... I’ve come back on you... much like one of your nasty, nasty sandwiches.”

Arby’s over the years has always gotten the joke, figuring it was free publicity and even ran a farewell ad during Stewart’s final show in 2015.

Stewart already has 1 million followers after less than a week on the service, exceeding Arby’s, which has 835,000.

***

"The Walking Dead" returns Feb. 28 on AMC but the episode will be released one week early on Feb. 21 on AMC+, the streaming service. AMC Credit: AMC Credit: AMC

AMC’s “The Walking Dead,’ shot the past 11 years in metro Atlanta, is coming back for an extended 10th season starting Feb. 28.

But AMC+ streaming subscribers will be able to view the first episode one week early on Feb. 21.

The subsequent five episodes will be available three days earlier on AMC+ before its normal Sunday slot on AMC.

This move shows how unconcerned the producers are now about spoilers given that viewership has dropped sharply over the years.

“The Walking Dead” changed its schedule plans after the pandemic began. The 16th episode of season 10 — meant originally to be the season finale — was not finished in time last spring, so they decided to air that episode in October.

Then they decided to add six more episodes to season 10 instead of jumping to season 11.

The series will conclude with that 11th season, split between 2021 and 2022 with 12 episodes each.

Plotwise, Alpha and the Whisperers were vanquished this season while several major hubs are no longer including the Kingdom and the Hilltop.

According to AMC, the six new episodes will find the survivors trying to pick themselves up after all the destruction the Whisperers left behind. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface and characters question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds.