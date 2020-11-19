Briefs: ‘Divorce Court’ and ‘Dish Nation’ renewed; Lil Yachty remixes ‘Saved By The Bell’ theme for reboot; ‘Buried Truths’ podcast wins national award

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty released his third album on May 29, 2020. Photo Credit: Gunner Stahl

Atlanta’s Lil Yachty has recorded a remixed version of the “Saved By The Bell” theme song for the reboot coming out next week on Peacock Nov. 25.

The revival of the beloved 1990s show will feature several of the original actors including two with regular roles: Mario Lopez (Slater) as a physical ed teacher and Elizabeth Berkeley (Jessie) as a counselor, both back at Bayside High.

In much smaller roles, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen play Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski as the California governor and governor’s wife, respectively. He cut so much in education funds, he sends kids from closed schools to Bayside where the absurdities of the rich kids’ privileges are laid bare by the poorer kids. Yes, the 2020 version of “Saved By The Bell” will feature social commentary and income inequality jokes!

Zack’s insipid, self-absorbed son now basically takes Zack’s role while Jessie’s sidekick son is part of the new crew as well.

Hank Klibanoff and Dave Barasoain are the masterminds behind the "Buried Truths" podcast. CREDIT: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

“Buried Truths,” the historical podcast hosted by Hank Klibanoff, recently won a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for best podcast among large market radio stations. It’s produced by 90.1/WABE-FM and Public Broadcasting Atlanta.

The podcast, which has run three seasons so far, examines racially motivated murders in the South. Klibanoff, an Emory University professor and Pulitzer-Prize winning author, said during the podcast that studying the past is important because “if we understand who we were, we can better understand who we are.” He uses current and former students to help dig through the cases and unearth fresh nuggets and insights.

The second season released earlier this year focused on A.C. Hall, a black teenager mistakenly identified as stealing a gun in Macon in 1962 and explores police privilege, racial conditioning and community activism. A third season that debuted in September digs into a more recent case: the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old Black man killed by three armed white men near the coastal city of Brunswick.