Briefs: Diana DeGarmo at Serenbe, ‘Big Brother’ Georgia contestant update

Diana DeGarmo, who came in second on “American Idol” during its heyday season 3 in 2004, has gathered four other “Idol” alum for a “mashup” concert scheduled at Serenbe Friday, Sept. 22.

DeGarmo, who grew up in Snellville but has lived in Nashville in recent years, is bringing Melinda Doolittle (third place, season six), Brandon Roger (12th place, season six) and Alexis Grace (11th place, season eight) along with her husband, Ace Young.

The Music Mashup performance, with $40 tickets available at serenbe.com, will be a blend of the major hits from multiple genres and decades.

This will be the first time DeGarmo has done any concert-related performance in her hometown area in 17 years.

DeGarmo, at age 16, finished behind Fantasia Barrino almost two decades ago. She has carved out a career performing musicals and plays both on Broadway (”Hair,” ”Hairspray”), off Broadway (”The Toxic Avenger”), internationally (”Jekyll and Hyde” in South Korea), nationally (”Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “9 to 5: The Musical’) and regionally. Her latest was “Clue” this summer in St. Louis.

She married Young, who finished seventh place in season six in 2013. They met in 2010 while performing “Hair” together.

DeGarmo also had a role on “The Young and the Restless’ for six months in 2011 and 2012 as the daughter of a mob boss.

IF YOU GO

Mashup in the Meadow led by Diana DeGarmo. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. $40. Serenbe, 10650 Hutcheson Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. serenbe.com.

We have reached the halfway point of the current season of CBS’s “Big Brother” and it’s a complicated situation for one of the Georgia contestants Cameron Hardin, a stay-at-home father from Eastman.

He was voted out Thursday as part of a double eviction. He even left the house and spoke to Julie Chen about his experience. He appeared to be likable enough in the house but failed to garner trust among most of the cast members.

The other person eliminated was Jared Fields, who played an aggressive but sloppy game. Ironically, earlier in the competition, Jared convinced Cameron’s closest ally Red Utley that Cameron was lying about their alliance (which wasn’t true) and caused Red to jump ship before Red himself got voted out.

But this being “Big Brother,” there was a twist: on Sunday, both Cameron and Jared will reappear in the house with the opportunity for one of the two of them to get back into the game. They are now dubbed “zombies.”

Neither has a realistic chance of winning the $750,000 based on their game play to date.

Cameron, before he was originally evicted, admitted he was “public enemy No. 1.”

America Lopez, on Thursday’s episode before Cameron was supposedly booted, said “he creates a lot of chaos and nobody knows where his head is at. He is a big obvious threat to go home.”

The other Georgian among the nine remaining contestants, Kennesaw real estate agent Felicia Cannon, is also on the outs given that one of her closest allies Izzy Gleicher was taken out a week ago in part by Cameron. (The two Georgians are not close.)

Felicia has teamed up with Mecole Hayes, a 30-year-old political consultant who has gotten barely any airtime so far. She also remains close to “Survivor” vet Cirie Fields. But she is not part of a five-person majority alliance involving the five 20-somethings America, Blue Kim, Corey Wurtenberger, Jag Bains and Matt Klotz, who is arguably playing the best game to date.

Also, nobody currently playing the game knows for sure that Jared is Cirie’s son, though Jared hinted at it to possible showmance partner America.

The show is typically airing on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, though NFL football is sometimes changing the schedule. The finale is set for Nov. 9.