Briefs: ‘Cobra Kai’ guaranteed fourth season; Clark Atlanta/Entercom partnership; CNN’s Brooke Baldwin off air temporarily

Rick Caffey, with his wife Jackie, in 2013. Caffey runs Entercom's Atlanta radio operations and helped put the Clark Atlanta University partnership together. CR: Facebook public photo from V-103 Credit: V-103 public page Credit: V-103 public page

Entercom, the Philadelphia-based company that owns V-103, 92.9/The Game and 1380/WAOK-FM, has developed a partnership with Clark Atlanta University to provide students greater insight into the radio/podcast world with virtual classes. Morehouse and Spelman students are involved as well.

The program, which works with Clark Atlanta’s mass media arts department, will also provide internship and fellowship opportunities for students down the road.

Rick Caffey, senior vice president and market manager for Entercom Atlanta, said his company has worked with the HBCUs in Atlanta for many years doing one-off career days and such. But he wanted to do something more systematic and broader to include all of Entercom’s 256 radio stations in 47 markets and its podcast system.

Entercom and Clark Atlanta held a kick-off event last week that drew more than 100 students. They are planning virtual Zoom classes this fall on subjects such as programming, podcasting and on-air work.

“The whole purpose is to give students real-world experience,” Caffey said, “and peek behind the curtain, especially when the general population knows radio mostly for its DJs when 85 to 95 percent of the work is behind the scenes in sales, marketing and finance.”

CNN Host Cuts Short Interview When Guest Makes Off-Color Remark on Live TV

Brooke Baldwin, the Westminster graduate who has been with CNN as an anchor for 12 years, has been taken off the afternoon slate until Election Day.

CNN is wanting all its coverage during the day out of Washington D.C. until then. She worked her first six years out of CNN Center in Atlanta, then moved to New York City in 2014 after Jeff Zucker took over. She has had a show at 3 p.m. but Jake Tapper is covering for the next few weeks.

Baldwin wrote a cryptic message last Friday on Instagram: “Sitting in that seat live on CNN every afternoon has been and still is an absolute privilege. I’m a marker of major moments and this day matters to me every year — and I owe you all a massive THANK YOU. Thank you for tuning in. Thank you for finding me here on IG. Thank you for caring.”

She told a fan on Instagram that this was not her decision.