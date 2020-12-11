Briefs: CBS46’s Alicia Roberts is out; Tyler Perry producing ‘Sister Act 3′; Jason Pullman lands new Dallas job

***

"Sister Act" and the sequel were bit hits in the early 1990s. Credit: FOX BROADCASTING COMPANY Credit: FOX BROADCASTING COMPANY

Disney on Thursday released a flurry of news about new programming connected to many of its properties such as Marvel, “Star Wars,” “Three Men and a Baby,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Cars,” “Night at the Museum,” “Zootopia,” “Moana,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “Pinnochio.” It also noted its Disney+ streaming service has been a huge hit, exceeding 83 million subscribers worldwide so far.

A few announcements with Atlanta connections:

- Tyler Perry will be a producer of “Sister Act 3,” bringing Whoopi Goldberg back into the habit. The film will be released on Disney+. The original comedy was a huge hit n 1992, amassing $232 million in worldwide gross and finishing fourth domestically in box office gross that year. The 1993 sequel did not do nearly as well.

- “WandaVision,” shot at what was Pinewood Studios in Fayetteville (and now called Trilith), will debut on Disney+ January 15, 2021. It stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

- “The Falcon and the Winter Solder,” another production shot at Trilith, comes out March 19, 2021, on Disney+ with Anthony Mackie as the Falcon and Sebastian Stan as the Winter Solider.

- “Loki,” (Trilith again) is coming out in May 2021 on Disney+ and Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character. Owen Wilson is involved, too.

- “Ms. Marvel” is in production now at Trilith and is set to come out in late 2021 on Disney+. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.

- “Hawkeye” is also in production at Trilith and will come out in late 2021 on Disney+. This series stars Jeremy Renner.

***

Jason Pullman, who spent a decade as morning host at 94.9/The Bull until early last year, had a short-lived morning host gig at a Chicago country radio station US99.

He has now moved to Dallas to become afternoon host of country station 99.5 The Wolf, owned by Atlanta-based Cumulus Media. He has been promised work in other markets as well.

Pullman wrote on Instagram: “I’m beyond excited to do what I love to do, not only in Dallas, but in other cities that I love, as well. I will be live & local in the other markets to be announced soon. I can’t wait to talk/see you once our world gets back to some sense of normalcy. It’ll be a lot of traveling, but well worth it.”