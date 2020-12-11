Briefs: CBS46’s Alicia Roberts is out; Tyler Perry producing ‘Sister Act 3′; Jason Pullman lands new Dallas job

CBS46 anchor/reporter Alicia Roberts officially left the station last month without explanation. She was there three years.
Deborah Collura, general manager, confirmed her departure. “We wish her all the best in the future,” she said.
Roberts has not posted any comment about the job change or her future plans on social media. She had previously worked at TV stations in Chicago and Cleveland.
Reporter Brittany Miller also left the station earlier this month after nearly six years at the station. Collura said she’s taking a job closer to her home in Connecticut. “We’re going to miss her greatly,” Collura said.
Collura said she expects both jobs to be filled internally.
***
Credit: FOX BROADCASTING COMPANY
Disney on Thursday released a flurry of news about new programming connected to many of its properties such as Marvel, “Star Wars,” “Three Men and a Baby,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Cars,” “Night at the Museum,” “Zootopia,” “Moana,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “Pinnochio.” It also noted its Disney+ streaming service has been a huge hit, exceeding 83 million subscribers worldwide so far.
A few announcements with Atlanta connections:
- Tyler Perry will be a producer of “Sister Act 3,” bringing Whoopi Goldberg back into the habit. The film will be released on Disney+. The original comedy was a huge hit n 1992, amassing $232 million in worldwide gross and finishing fourth domestically in box office gross that year. The 1993 sequel did not do nearly as well.
- “WandaVision,” shot at what was Pinewood Studios in Fayetteville (and now called Trilith), will debut on Disney+ January 15, 2021. It stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.
- “The Falcon and the Winter Solder,” another production shot at Trilith, comes out March 19, 2021, on Disney+ with Anthony Mackie as the Falcon and Sebastian Stan as the Winter Solider.
- “Loki,” (Trilith again) is coming out in May 2021 on Disney+ and Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character. Owen Wilson is involved, too.
- “Ms. Marvel” is in production now at Trilith and is set to come out in late 2021 on Disney+. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.
- “Hawkeye” is also in production at Trilith and will come out in late 2021 on Disney+. This series stars Jeremy Renner.
***
Jason Pullman, who spent a decade as morning host at 94.9/The Bull until early last year, had a short-lived morning host gig at a Chicago country radio station US99.
He has now moved to Dallas to become afternoon host of country station 99.5 The Wolf, owned by Atlanta-based Cumulus Media. He has been promised work in other markets as well.
Pullman wrote on Instagram: “I’m beyond excited to do what I love to do, not only in Dallas, but in other cities that I love, as well. I will be live & local in the other markets to be announced soon. I can’t wait to talk/see you once our world gets back to some sense of normalcy. It’ll be a lot of traveling, but well worth it.”