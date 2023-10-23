BreakingNews
EXCLUSIVE: Georgia's B-52s performing at White House state dinner

By
15 minutes ago
Athens new wave group the B-52s will be performing Wednesday for President Joe Biden and the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a state dinner in Washington, D.C.

Although the band officially retired from touring earlier this year with a concert in Athens, they said they would continue to do one-off events like this — and a performance at the White House certainly isn’t a typical concert. The B-52s also committed to a residency next year at the Venetian casino and hotel in Las Vegas. Tickets are on sale for the group’s next round of 15 dates next April in Vegas.

The group has always been supportive of LBGTQ+ rights over the decades and earlier this year on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a note at a time legislatures were passing bills targeting transgender people. “Dear fellow citizens, We, The B-52′s, are deeply concerned about the numerous new bills that promote transphobia and discrimination against transgender individuals and drag artists, which have been introduced in the United States,” the tweet said.

Cindy Wilson, Fred Schneider and Kate Pierson, original members of the band, are scheduled to appear Wednesday. Guitarist Ricky Wilson died of AIDS-related illness in 1985. Keith Strickland, the band’s original drummer, switched to guitar after Wilson died and toured with the band until 2012. He is now retired from touring.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

