Briefs: Atlantan Callie Harris judges ABC’s ‘Pooch Perfect;’ Lauren Pozen leaves WSB-TV; February radio ratings

At the same time, she loves groomers. She said they are often the first line of defense when it comes to medical issues with dogs.

Harris grew up in Kennesaw and graduated from Sprayberry High School. “We had hamsters. We had cats. We had dogs,” she said. “Luckily, my parents were very understanding about my passion for animals.”

She said there are not many African-American vets, fewer than two percent. “I want to show that veterinarians come in different colors and backgrounds,” Harris said. “This is such a unique position for me to have a seat at the table on a major network and work with dogs in a completely different arena.”

“Pooch Perfect,” debuting Tuesday, March 30 at 8 p.m. on ABC and on Hulu the next day

Lauren Pozen has departed WSB-TV after three-plus years. WSB-TV Credit: WSB Credit: WSB

Lauren Pozen has left WSB-TV for an unspecified TV job in her hometown of Los Angeles, according to her agent Mort Meisner.

She joined WSB in 2017 and left in late November 2020, according to Suzanne Nadell, WSB-TV news director.

Pozen previously worked at TV stations in Anchorage, Alaska; Santa Barbara, California; Bluefield, West Virginia; and Springfield, Missouri. Before that, she worked with Ryan Seacrest, Dr. Phil and Thomas Roberts while he was on “Entertainment Tonight.”

The new Star 94 logo at Star 94 studios. CR: Kannon Credit: Kannon Credit: Kannon

Atlanta radio ratings in February didn’t change much from January, with WSB at the top as usual followed by R&B station Kiss, rock station the River and R&B/hip-hop station V-103.

Star 94, six months into its new dance-pop format, continues to show growth, edging up to 12th place overall with a 3.1 share and breaking into the top 10 for the first time in many months among 25-to-54-year-olds with a 3.7 share.

Hip-hop station Hot 107.9 continues to struggle, falling to a 2.1 share, its lowest in many years. And both country stations had a terrible month as 94.9/The bull fell from 3.7 to 2.5 in two months while New Country 101.5 dropped from 2.5 to 1.8 share, its worst performance since the current tracking system began being used in 2009.

Frank Ski debuted his morning show in February on Kiss, but it’s too early to judge what impact he’ll have for the station. He debuted in 10th place overall with a 3.5 share while V-103, his former employer, drew a 4.2 share with his replacement Big Tigger.

Top 20 radio stations

1. 95.5/750 WSB news/talk 10.5

2. Kiss 104.1 R&B 6.2 (6.5 with streaming viewers added)

3. 97.1/The River classic rock 6.1 (6.8 with streaming viewers added)

4. V-103 R&B/hip-hop 5.1

5. B98.5 pop 4.9

6. Praise 102.5 gospel 4.6

7. Majic 107.5/97.5 R&B 4.3

8. (tie) Fish 104.7 contemporary Christian 3.7

8. (tie) 92.9/The Game sports 3.7

10. 90.1/WABE news/talk 3.5

11. Q99.7 pop 3.4

12. Star 94 pop 3.1

13. 94.9/The Bull country 2.5

14. (tie) Rock 100.5 rock 2.4

14. (tie) Love 106.7 contemporary Christian 2.4

16. Power 96.1 pop 2.3

17. Hot 107.9 hip hop 2.1

18. New Country 101.5 country 1.8

19. 680/93.7 The Fan sports 1.7

20. J93.3 contemporary Christian 1.6

21. (tie) WCLK 91.9 Jazz 1.5

21. (tie) Streetz 94.5 hip hop 1.5

23. (tie) OG 97.9 classic hip hop 1.4

23. (tie) Classix 102.9 R&B oldies 1.4

25. 920/The Answer news/talk 1.0

Top 10 morning shows

1. Scott Slade, WSB 14.5

2. Steve Harvey, Kiss 5.5

3. The Bert Show, Q99.7 4.9

4. Kevin & Taylor, Fish 4.8

5. Morning Edition, WABE 4.6

6. Steve Craig, River 4.4

7. Big Tigger & Morning Culture, V-103 4.2

8. Tad Lemire & Drex Rener, B98.5 4.0

9. John Fricke & Hugh Douglas, The Game 3.7

10. Frank Ski, Kiss 3.5

Top 10 stations, 25-54

1. WSB 7.6

2. V-103 6.8

3. River 6.4

4. (tie) WABE, B98.5 4.8

6. Majic 4.7

7. (tie) Q99.7, Kiss 4.3

9. Fish 3.8

10. Star 3.7

Top 10 morning shows, 25-54

1. Scott Slade WSB 9.2

2. Bert Show Q99.7 7.1

3. Morning Edition WABE 6.4

4. Morning Culture, V-103 6.2

5. Kevin & Taylor, Fish 5.1

6. Steve Harvey, Kiss 4.8

7. Steve Craig, River 4.3

8. Tad & Drex, B98.5 4.0

9. Bailey & Southside, Rock 100.5 3.7

10. Frank Ski, Kiss 3.0

Top 10 stations, 18-34

1. B98.5 6.8

2. V-103 6.3

3. Kiss 5.6

4 (tie) The Game, Q99.7 5.2

6. WABE 4.9

7. The River 4.7

8. Streetz 4.5

9. Fish 4.0

10. Power 3.5

Top 10 morning shows, 18-34

1. Morning Edition, WABE 8.2

2. (tie) Bert Show, Q99.7 6.8

2. (tie) Kevin & Taylor, Fish 6.8

2. (tie) John & Hugh, Game 6.8

5. Yung Joc & the Morning Takeover, Streetz 5.2

6. Tad & Drex. B98.5 4.6

7. Steve Harvey Majic 4.3

8. Morning Culture V-103 3.6

9. Scott Slade WSB 3.2

10. Steve Craig River 2.8

