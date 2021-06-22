Brett Butler’s friend created a GoFundMe page to help her avoid eviction

In an interview with me in 2003 to promote stand-up shows at the Punchline, Butler said “Marietta reaped none of the cultural benefits of Atlanta. I didn’t like it. I couldn’t wait to leave.” In her gritty best-selling 1996 autobiography, “Knee Deep in Paradise,” she recounted marrying an abusive husband at age 20, then divorcing and escaping to Houston. There, she discovered stand-up comedy; so hungry to practice her newfound art, she even did jokes at strip clubs.

Butler eventually landed in New York City. That’s where the producers of “Roseanne” and “The Cosby Show” in 1993 gave her the lead role in “Grace Under Fire.” The show generated huge ratings but Butler’s battles with drugs and alcohol wreaked havoc on the set and helped send the once-successful sitcom to an early grave.

She lived off the syndication money for awhile, but that has largely dried up.

In 2003, Butler said being a big star “was compelling and boring. It’s a dangerous cocktail. I’m not blaming the system. I had stars in my eyes. I had all my dreams come true. Now I am so grateful to be alive and working in a job I love.”

She most recently had recurring roles on Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

Butler, Strickler wrote, “is one of of the kindest down to earth people that any one will meet. She has helped me get through some rough times and I feel it’s time for me, and her friends, to help get her through this. I have taken the initiative to start this Go Fund Me page because she is a very private person and I know she won’t ask for help. Brett has many fans all over the world. I am praying hearts will open and you will give what you can. She has made millions of people laugh over the years. It’s time to give back to her for her gift of laughter to all of us.”