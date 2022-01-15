‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to resume production in Atlanta next week after COVID, injury delays

Letitia Wright, who plays the lead character of the sequel, Shuri, has recovered from a fractured shoulder and concussion last August while shooting a stunt in Boston. Production, which began at Trilith in late June, stopped in late November after the film shot as much as it could without Wright, who spent the past few months recuperating in London.

Production was supposed to return last Monday but was postponed after cast and crew, including key actress Lupita Nyong’o, tested positive for COVID-19, the Hollywood Reporter said. The film is now set to return to production next week and is scheduled to shoot four more weeks, the publication said, citing unnamed sources.