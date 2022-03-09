‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber at Atlanta Bank of America branch

According to the police report, Coogler, donning a hat, sunglasses and a COVID-19 mask, came up to the counter on Jan. 7 and handed the teller a withdrawal slip with a note on the back that read: “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

The teller misinterpreted the request and thought it was an attempted robbery. She told her boss and they contacted the police. Four Atlanta Police Department officers arrived at the bank and detained two of Coogler’s colleagues who were waiting in a car in the parking lot. They told the officers what Coogler was wearing and he was handcuffed and taken out of the bank by two officers.