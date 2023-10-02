Beyoncé brings her tour to movie theaters, joining Taylor Swift

Following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé is bringing her concert tour to movie theaters for the many fans who were unable to experience her excellency live.

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” covers the tour’s inception from the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. One of the stops was Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for three sold-out shows in August seen by more than 200,000 fans.

The worldwide tour was ultimately attended by more than 2.7 million fans. This movie will enable millions more to enjoy the concert at significantly lower prices.

It’s set to debut in movie theaters Dec. 1, and run Thursdays through Sundays for at least four weeks with ticket starting at $22. It will also be available at AMC IMAX theaters and other branded premium large format screens.

Tickets can be pre-purchased starting Monday, Oct. 2, at amctheatres.com and Fandango.com. Besides AMC, Regal, Cinemark and Cineplex theater chains will show the film.

Swift’s “The Eras Tour” movie will be out Oct. 13. When tickets went on sale a month ago, the movie broke AMC records by selling $37 million worth within 24 hours. Box office pundits expect the movie to break $70 million opening weekend.

Swift’s movie should break records for concert movies, far exceeding the current record holder 2008′s “Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert,” which opened at $31 million.

