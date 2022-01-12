Bert Show’s Bert Weiss signs with AI company to replicate his voice for voiceover work

The Bert Show is heard on stations in cities such as Chattanooga, Tennessee; Eugene, Oregon; Kansas City, Missouri; Dothan, Alabama; Nashville, Tennessee; Oklahoma City and Toledo, Ohio.

Weiss said this is an experiment and he will try it for the first time later this week.

“The application could really be used for a bunch of stuff,” he said. “Advanced and a little scary if not properly governed.”

The Bert Show is heard by more than 1 million listeners a week via the radio and podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

In 2018, former Cox Radio Washington correspondent Jamie Dupree lost his voice due to a rare medical condition. Cox hired Scotland-based tech company CereProc, which develops text-to-speech technology, to use samples of his past audio work so he could be heard on WSB. The technology enabled his voice to be pieced together and while it didn’t sound entirely authentic, it was better than no Dupree at all.

Cox Media Group, which is now majority owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, let Dupree go last year.