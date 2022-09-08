ajc logo
X

Bernard Shaw, first D.C.-based anchor for CNN, has died at age 82

FILE - CNN anchor Bernard Shaw poses in his office at CNN's Washington bureau on Feb. 15, 2001. Shaw, who was CNN's original chief anchor when the network started in 1980, died of pneumonia in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, according to Tom Johnson, the network's former chief executive. Shaw was 82. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - CNN anchor Bernard Shaw poses in his office at CNN's Washington bureau on Feb. 15, 2001. Shaw, who was CNN's original chief anchor when the network started in 1980, died of pneumonia in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, according to Tom Johnson, the network's former chief executive. Shaw was 82. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
He gave a fledgling 24-hour cable network gravitas and journalistic heft.

Bernard Shaw, the first D.C.-based prime-time anchor for fledgling CNN starting in 1980, has died at age 82.

His family said it was pneumonia unrelated to COVID-19.

Shaw was CNN’s first D.C. anchor when the network launched in June 1980. Don Farmer, another early CNN anchor who was at ABC News with Shaw in the late 1970s, recommended Shaw to president Reese Schonfeld, according to Farmer’s widow Chris Curle, who also worked at CNN at the time.

This was a smart and gutsy move on Schonfeld’s part at the time, said Lisa Napoli, an early CNN employee who wrote a book about the early days of the network in 2020 called “Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24-Hour News.” “He hired a marquee anchor at a time when Black reporters were few,” Napoli said. “And Shaw took a risk at a startup at the encouragement of his wife.”

Indeed, Shaw left the creature comforts of ABC News for an untested 24-hour cable news channel with no certain future.

Ultimately, Shaw gave Ted Turner’s oft-mocked Atlanta-based news operation a sheen of respectability in its early days and over the span of two decades helped build CNN’s respectability worldwide.

Just 10 months after CNN debuted, Shaw was at the anchor desk when news broke that President Ronald Reagan had been shot along with his White House press secretary James Brady. While other networks said early on that Brady died, using Sen. Howard Baker as a source, Shaw hedged his bets, saying CNN had no independent confirmation that was true. In the end, his doubts were proven right. Brady was alive after all.

After 15 hours on the air, Shaw’s writer Sandy Kenyon asked his boss why he held back. “Sen. Howard Baker is a respected man but he was not at the hospital,” Shaw told Kenyon. To Kenyon, “That just speaks volumes about his journalistic skills and integrity.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Sandy Kenyon, who would eventually become CNN's chief entertainment correspondent, first wrote for Bernard Shaw, CNN's first D.C.-based anchor from 1980-82. Shaw worked at CNN from 1980 until his retirement in 2001. CNN

Credit: CNN

Sandy Kenyon, who would eventually become CNN's chief entertainment correspondent, first wrote for Bernard Shaw, CNN's first D.C.-based anchor from 1980-82. Shaw worked at CNN from 1980 until his retirement in 2001. CNN

Credit: CNN

Combined ShapeCaption
Sandy Kenyon, who would eventually become CNN's chief entertainment correspondent, first wrote for Bernard Shaw, CNN's first D.C.-based anchor from 1980-82. Shaw worked at CNN from 1980 until his retirement in 2001. CNN

Credit: CNN

Credit: CNN

Combined ShapeCaption
Bernard Shaw on June 18, 2022. Sandy Kenyon, who had lunch with him that day, said he was in good spirits and decent health so his death Sept. 8 came as a shock. SANDY KENYON

Credit: SANDY KE

Bernard Shaw on June 18, 2022. Sandy Kenyon, who had lunch with him that day, said he was in good spirits and decent health so his death Sept. 8 came as a shock. SANDY KENYON

Credit: SANDY KE

Combined ShapeCaption
Bernard Shaw on June 18, 2022. Sandy Kenyon, who had lunch with him that day, said he was in good spirits and decent health so his death Sept. 8 came as a shock. SANDY KENYON

Credit: SANDY KE

Credit: SANDY KE

Shaw caused ripples as a moderator during a 1988 presidential debate between Michael Dukakis and George H.W. Bush by opening with a question on how Democratic candidate Michael Dukakis would handle his wife being raped. Dukakis’ less-than-emotional response didn’t help his cause at the time and he lost the election soon after.

“I realize that in asking that kind of question, that it would arouse emotions, but I meant the question to Dukakis to be a stethoscope to find out what he was feeling on this issue,” he told The Washington Post at the time. “Bush had been beating Dukakis severely about the head and shoulders, charging he was soft on crime. Many voters perceive seeing and hearing Dukakis but not feeling him. I asked that question to see if there was feeling.”

Shaw helped elevate CNN’s profile during the start of the 1991 Iraq war. He had arrived at Baghdad hoping to snag an interview with Saddam Hussein but Hussein invaded Kuwait. As Shaw was trying to leave the country, he became stranded at a hotel when U.S.-led coalition bombs hit the capital. He and colleagues Peter Arnett and John Holliman were the only American newsman in the country providing live reports via satellite phones, enabling CNN to scoop the broadcast networks.

“As a journalist, he demanded accuracy and fairness in news coverage,” said Tom Johnson, CNN’s Atlanta-based president from 1990 to 2001, in a statement. “He earned the respect of millions of viewers around the world for his integrity and independence. He resisted forcefully any lowering of ethical news standards or any compromise of solid news coverage. He always could be trusted as a reporter and as an anchor,” Johnson said.

Shaw won the Edward R. Murrow Award for Lifetime Achievement Award in Broadcasting and was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 1999.

Even after he retired from CNN in 2001, Shaw remained an active viewer of the network.

Tony Harris, who worked as an anchor at CNN from 2004 to 2010, said one day he received a handwritten letter from Shaw, a man he had admired but never met. Shaw wrote that Harris made the job look easy, which is a high compliment from any peer.

“I didn’t believe this was actually from him so I showed it to my supervisor,” Harris said. “He said that’s what Shaw does when he likes something.”

Harris said Shaw actually made the job look easy. “He showed all of us would-be minority journalists, here’s the skill sets you need. You need to have a grasp on math and politics and foreign lands and cultures that aren’t your own. You need to be whip smart. This is what he was saying by his mere presence.”

Shaw, born in Chicago, spent four years in the Marines before getting into radio news. He recalled crossing paths with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s and King told him: “One day you’ll make it, just do some good.”

He jumped over to TV, becoming a political reporter at CBS covering Watergate. Walter Cronkite was his mentor. Later, he joined ABC as the Latin American correspondent before taking his chances at CNN.

During his off time, Shaw loved to play golf and was a big NFL Washington Commanders fan, often going to both home and away games. (He was close friends with owner Dan Snyder.)

Kenyon, the former CNN entertainment reporter, remained in touch with Shaw for decades and had lunch with him in D.C. this past June. He said Shaw was mentally sharp and doing okay health-wise at the time so Shaw’s death was a shock to him.

“Bernie always told me we stand on the shoulders of giants,” Kenyon said. “He must have said that 100 times. That’s how I feel about him.”

Shaw is survived by his wife Linda and their two children, Amar Edgar and Anil Louise.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case1h ago
Falcons coach Arthur Smith's team might struggle to find more than four wins this season, according to columnist Michael Cunningham. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Here’s how Falcons season will play out
7h ago
Atlanta police on Thursday released two photos of Deshon Collins, charged with murder in a shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police release photos of man accused of killing 7-year-old girl
4h ago
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees (left) talks with cornerback Casey Hayward during training camp. Pees will direct a massive change of personnel in his second year with the Falcons. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
9h ago
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees (left) talks with cornerback Casey Hayward during training camp. Pees will direct a massive change of personnel in his second year with the Falcons. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
9h ago
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant Pool, File)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
38m ago
The Latest
ajc.com

New WSB hire and veteran broadcaster Karyn Greer thrilled to be at the No. 1 station...
2h ago
INTERVIEW: John Schneider post-Tyler Perry focuses on country music, indie films
9h ago
INTERVIEW: Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine on Elvis, Kate Bush, ‘Dance Fever’
10h ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top