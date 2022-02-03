Beloved Benefit at Mercedes Benz Stadium postponed to July 7

The point of the concert, according to the press release, is to galvanize “the city of Atlanta and aims to inspire positive change through greater economic mobility.” The concert will also honor the legacy of the late civil rights legend John Lewis, who died in 2020 of pancreatic cancer.

The name of the event is based on the Beloved Community amplified by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. focused around issues of poverty, hunger and homelessness, with racism and prejudice replaced by love and brotherhood.

All the funds raised go to non-profit groups such as Atlanta CareerRise, Center for Employment Opportunities, the Goodr Foundation, Goodwill of North Georgia, Latin American Association, Quest Community Development Organization, the Village Market and Westside Future Fund.

The first Beloved Benefit happened in 2019 and featured Bruno Mars.