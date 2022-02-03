Beloved Benefit at Mercedes Benz Stadium postponed to July 7

The Beloved Benefit, an ambitious charity event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was pushed back from Feb. 24 until July 7.
Originally, Usher and John Legend were set to headline the event. It’s unclear if they will appear in July or if the organizers are hunting for other talent. A spokeswoman Thursday said, “We are not able to comment on that just yet as we are currently checking availability on their end.”
Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility, Chick-fil-A, Inc., in a press release, blamed COVID-19 for the postponement.
“As COVID continues to impact our communities, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule our Beloved Benefit to later this year,” he said. “Our priority is the health and safety of all who attend and participate in this incredible event, and by moving the event to July, we hope to be able to gather more safely to support this important cause. We look forward to coming together stronger than before to increase awareness, raise funds and encourage economic mobility throughout Atlanta.
The event is not for those on a tight budget. Tickets are priced at $1,000 each or $10,000 per table of 10 and can be purchased at belovedbenefit.org. The event runs from 6-10 p.m.
The point of the concert, according to the press release, is to galvanize “the city of Atlanta and aims to inspire positive change through greater economic mobility.” The concert will also honor the legacy of the late civil rights legend John Lewis, who died in 2020 of pancreatic cancer.
The name of the event is based on the Beloved Community amplified by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. focused around issues of poverty, hunger and homelessness, with racism and prejudice replaced by love and brotherhood.
All the funds raised go to non-profit groups such as Atlanta CareerRise, Center for Employment Opportunities, the Goodr Foundation, Goodwill of North Georgia, Latin American Association, Quest Community Development Organization, the Village Market and Westside Future Fund.
The first Beloved Benefit happened in 2019 and featured Bruno Mars.
