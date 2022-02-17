Barry Levinson on the brutal darkness of his WWII boxing film ‘The Survivor’

“The Survivor” cuts between Heft’s time in the camps, shot in stark black and white, and his life after the camps in which he came to the United States and tried his best to block out the trauma while searching for the woman he loved while in his native Poland.

What Levinson wanted to explore more deeply is what Heft clearly suffered from and wasn’t considered an operational diagnosis until 1980: post-traumatic stress disorder. “He’s struggling even after he comes to America,” Levinson notes, including nightmares like his uncle, angry outbursts and depression. “It’s not like the war is over, you’re out of the concentration camp and everything is fine. For a lot of people, it’s not that simple.”

This wasn’t an easy role to cast, as it required a De Niro-like “Raging Bull” transformation. Foster, the actor known for roles in films such as “3:10 to Yuma” and “Hell or High Water,” shed 60 pounds for the concentration camp scenes. Production took a break for a few months for him to regain the weight. The result, a jarring, gaunt look in flashbacks that contrasts sharply to the fleshed out body he carried as a post-war fighter. “He has to play three different times of his life,” Levinson notes, including an even older version of himself.

Heft’s brief professional boxing career ended after losing a match against future world heavyweight champ Rocky Marciano in 1949.

“Harry was never a great fighter,” Levinson noted. “But in the later years, he at least picked up some skills to defend himself against other professionals.”

Levinson brought in award-winning character actor Danny DeVito as Marciano’s trainer Charley Goldman, who surreptitiously helps Heft out of respect before that big fight.

He said he saw a photo of Goldman and immediately thought of DeVito for the role and offered it to him. (DeVito was part of the cast of Levinson’s 1987 film “Tin Men.”)

“He’s such a committed actor,” Levinson said. “We were editing and I see him in Marciano’s corner. The camera pans by him while Harry Heft is being beaten to a pulp by Marciano. You see how totally focused Danny is, how totally into the moment he is as an actor.”

The film has a couple of Georgia ties. While much of the story is shot in New York and Hungary, a few key scenes are centered around Tybee Island.

"The Survivor" stars Ben Foster as a boxer and Auschwitz survivor named Harry Heft, based on a true story.

In addition, Georgia resident Billy Magnussen (“Game Night,” “Made For Love”) plays Heft’s sadistic Nazi overlord Dietrich Schneider. Schneider kept Heft alive for his own financial gain, betting on Heft as Heft fought other inmates for sport, as if they were dogs in a dogfighting ring.

Magnussen, whose career has been on a steady upward trajectory, “embodied what we wanted in the character. Schneider was not just a thug or whatever,” Levinson said. “He’s obviously well educated. He understands the irony of mankind in a certain way. At the same time, he’s a soldier and bound by duty.”

Most of the seven or eight finalist actors who auditioned for the Schneider role were German. Levinson, when he initially saw Magnussen’s audition, had no idea he was American. “When I cast, I usually don’t want to know anything about them,” he said. “I just responded to him.”

Barry Levinson directed and produced "The Survivor," a film that will be featured at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival Feb. 16-27 and on HBO and HBO Max in April.

HOW TO WATCH

“The Survivor”

Feb. 16-27. Available for virtual viewing as part of the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival. $16 individual, $32 household. ajfff.org.

Available for HBO and HBO Max subscribers April 27