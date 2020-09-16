‘Avenger’ actor Josh Brolin purchases home in Atlanta

The 52-year-old actor is the latest to pick up a residence in a state that has become a magnet for film and TV production the past decade thanks to its generous tax credits. Others who now have homes here include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Melissa McCarthy and Louis Gossett Jr.

In this case, Brolin’s move has more to do with family. His wife, Kathryn Boyd Brolin, 32, was born in Atlanta and graduated from the Lovett School in 2005 and the University of Georgia in 2009. She became Brolin’s personal assistant in 2013 after he divorced Diane Lane. She later did some modeling and acting.