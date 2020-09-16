‘Avenger’ actor Josh Brolin purchases home in Atlanta

“Avengers” actor Josh Brolin has moved to a new home in Atlanta from Los Angeles.
The 52-year-old actor is the latest to pick up a residence in a state that has become a magnet for film and TV production the past decade thanks to its generous tax credits. Others who now have homes here include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Melissa McCarthy and Louis Gossett Jr.
In this case, Brolin’s move has more to do with family. His wife, Kathryn Boyd Brolin, 32, was born in Atlanta and graduated from the Lovett School in 2005 and the University of Georgia in 2009. She became Brolin’s personal assistant in 2013 after he divorced Diane Lane. She later did some modeling and acting.
Brolin and Boyd married in 2016 and have a 1-year-old daughter, Westlyn. In July, Boyd announced she was pregnant with their second child. Last month, she announced the move to Atlanta on Instagram.
“It’s truly a beautiful, bizarre feeling moving back to my hometown,” Boyd wrote last week in a new Instagram post. “Not sure how long we will be here, but all I know is it feels so good to be home. Feels good to have family stopping by on their way somewhere and hanging on the front porch... Feels good to know our babe will be southern born. I am proud of my roots here and so happy to be here, right now, for however long this version of now will be.”
According to another post, her mom, Deborah Boyd-Brown, a realtor at Ansley Atlanta Real Estate, helped them find a place.
Brolin, who was nominated for a supporting male actor Academy Award for his role in “Milk,” has appeared in two films shot at Pinewood Studios in Fayetteville as Marvel Comics villain Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
His other film credit lines include “Sicario,” “Deadpool 2″ and “American Gangster.”