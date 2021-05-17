AT&T to combine WarnerMedia (including CNN, TBS, TNT) with Discovery

It’s too early to say how the new spinoff will handle combining the two services.

“We still don’t know what this means” said Dan Rayburn, a streaming media expert and principal analyst at Frost & Sullivan, a market research company out of Santa Clara, Calif. “Are they still going to have two different apps? One has live TV. One doesn’t. One has sports. One doesn’t.”

For now, Rayburn said, this is more a structural combination that will enable both companies to save some money upfront, especially on the technical side. He said it’s unclear what this means for the consumer.

Once the new WarnerMedia is together as one, it will be larger than Netflix or NBCUniversal, which operates the Peacock streaming service. Currently, on the streaming front, Netflix and Disney have far more subscribers than either HBO Max (at about 20 million) and Discover+ (at 15 million worldwide).

Discovery’s president, David Zaslav, 60, will run the new WarnerMedia spinoff. Zaslav has run Discovery for 14 years, joining the company when basic cable was ascendant and before streaming took bloom.

In an online call to investors Monday, Zaslav said the new company spent a combined $20 billion on content in the past year, more than even Netflix.

“You got to have content people love so much they would run home and pay for it before they pay for dinner or a roof over their head,” he said on the call. Zaslav is close friends with Jeff Zucker, who has run CNN the past eight years but had announced plans to step down by the end of the year.

Cable TV, while steadily losing subscribers to cord-cutting streamers, still makes money for WarnerMedia while streaming remains an investment and battle for consumer eyeballs.

WarnerMedia in 2019 dropped the Turner Broadcasting name in Atlanta for its networks such as CNN, TNT, TBS, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TCM and truTV. In return, it re-named the Midtown campus after media maverick Ted Turner, who founded all those networks. While there was fear WarnerMedia would massively cut operations in Atlanta after the AT&T merger, it maintains more than 6,000 employees here.

AT&T shareholders will hold a 71% stake in the yet-untitled new entity. Discovery shareholders will own the remaining 29% stake. AT&T said it will receive about $43 billion of cash, debt securities and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt.