Atlanta’s Victor Blackwell debuts CNN weekend show

He said he has the freedom to choose stories he thinks are important to highlight

Credit: CNN

Credit: CNN

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
0 minutes ago
X

All of CNN’s weekday anchors emanate from New York or Washington D.C. but for many years, the network has used Atlanta for at least a portion of its weekend programming.

And as part of a steady shift in programming for the network in recent weeks, Atlanta-based anchor Victor Blackwell has received his own weekly show, which began at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 out of CNN Center. That space is gradually being emptied out as CNN has been moving operations out of its seminal downtown building and to the Midtown campus. (Blackwell said his new Midtown studio won’t be ready for at least a couple of months.)

He will continue to co-anchor the 6 and 7 a.m. hours Saturday as news-focused hours but will have more freedom to design the 8 a.m. hour to his liking. Called “First of All with Victor Blackwell,” it won’t be an opinion show, but he’ll be able to pick stories that interest him.

“This is a place where I get to stretch out and try some new things,” said Blackwell in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday, the day before the show’s official debut. “It’s different from what I’ve done the past 11 years as a straight news anchor. My goal is to inform the stories of the week, add some context and introduce some new voices.”

Blackwell said he will make a “concerted and deliberate intention to highlight some stores of people of color and how stories impact communities of color.”

And since his show is based in Atlanta, he will feature voices from the area. Two were featured on his first show Saturday morning: Edward Ahmed Mitchell, national deputy director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), to talk about the war between Israel and Hamas, and Janani Raibhandari-Thapa, associate professor at the University professor at the University of Georgia College of Public Health to discuss depression among minority students.

Blackwell said he has maintained a certain level of propriety during his show. “I don’t want to undermine the work I do during the 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. hours,” he said. “Those first two hours will be the big stories that dominate the network. The 8 a.m. hour will enable me to introduce some stories that maybe you hadn’t heard about all week. Having that opportunity is a privilege.”

The big difference, he noted, is “story selection. I won’t tell you what to think.”

Blackwell, a 42-year-old Smyrna resident, grew up in Baltimore and graduated from Howard University. After 10 years in local news, he joined CNN in 2012. He is married with no kids, pets or even plants. “I live simply,” he said. “When I get home, everything is in its place where I left it when I walked out the door.”

He loves collecting art and will feature artists who have a connection to the news. On Saturday, he referenced artist Tariq Oliver, whose art shows trauma on human faces during a time where the world is facing all sorts of trauma.

On TV, when he isn’t watching news, he prefers dramas like “The Crown,” “Succession,” “Severance,” and “Winning Time” over sitcoms or reality TV. “I get enough reality at work,” he said.

After nine years in Atlanta, Blackwell was sent up o New York for 22 months but was able to return to Atlanta this year.

“Atlanta to me will always be headquarters,” he said. “This is CNN’s birthplace. We open the show to the Atlanta skyline and a backdrop that will show the skyline. I want people to know this is deliberate. I am in Atlanta, not New York or D.C.”

This will also be the first time Blackwell will go solo in front of the camera instead of sharing the desk with a co- anchor. “I get to have a more direct conversation with the viewer,” he said.

IF YOU WATCH

Victor Blackwell, 8 a.m. Saturdays on CNN

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans10h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Palestinians report Israeli airstrikes including in southern Gaza
26m ago

Credit: contributed

Fulton school district puts learning on wheels
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 12 high school football scoreboard, state playoff brackets
10h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 12 high school football scoreboard, state playoff brackets
10h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

INTERVIEW: Bill Burr on maturing, the strike and the Punchline
Green Day’s 2024 tour features a stop at Truist Park with Smashing Pumpkins
Elton John sells Atlanta condo for $7.225 million, 45% above asking price
Featured

He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
PHOTOS: The Eagles continue their "Long Goodbye" at State Farm Arena
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top