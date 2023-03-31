Atlanta’s Out on Film wins USA Today’s reader’s choice award for best film festival

Atlanta’s Out On Film film festival has won this year’s USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for best film festival.
The LGBTQ festival, which is prepping a special Out On Film Spring Fest next week, celebrated its 35th anniversary last fall, bringing 143 films from 27 countries to town for the 11-day event.
It is now an Oscar-qualifying event. Prizewinners in the live-action short film category are eligible for consideration by Oscar nominators.
The 10Best Readers’ Choice Top Ten Film Festivals
- Out On Film
- Washington West Film Festival
- Santa Barbara International Film Festival
- Atlanta Film Festival
- Mountainfilm
- Dances With Films
- Orcas Island Film Festival
- Frameline
- Nevada City Film Festival
- Seattle International Film Festival
This contest, promoted by USA Today, is part of 10Best.com, a standalone travel media site.
