Atlanta student Justin Bolsen wins ‘Jeopardy’ High School Reunion tournament

The subject was “Landmarks” and the clue was: “After its completion in the late 19th century, it was called a ‘truly tragic street lamp’ and a ‘high and skinny pyramid of iron ladders.’ The answer: “What is the Eiffel Tower?”

Bolsen said he figured it out contextually, guaranteeing him the win.

Since he found out in October he was going back on the show, he said he aggressively prepped on topics like literature, pop culture and fine arts. “Quiz bowl techniques I picked up from middle and high school helped me,” he said, and his ability to time the buzzer felt sharper this go around.

The “Jeopardy” editors accidentally posted the score results of Wednesday’s game, causing some consternation among “Jeopardy” fans on the Reddit page for the game show. Bolsen heard about it but was glad it at least happened on night one and didn’t give away the final result.

Bolsen, who graduated from Creekview High School last year and may major in economics and international and public affairs at Brown, will compete in the Tournament of Champions this fall. At age 18, he will be the youngest competitor.

“It’s going to be crazy,” Bolsen said in the press release. “I think everybody knows that people who go on mega-streaks are really, really good, so I can only hope to do my best against them. We’ll see what they have in store for me.”

As many “Jeopardy” champs do nowadays, he now aggressively jumps around the board hunting for Daily Doubles, a strategy James Holzhauer perfected in 2019 on his way to pocketing more than $2.4 million in regular-game play, the second-most in “Jeopardy” history. He said he played that way in 2019 as well right before Holzhauer appeared.

Bolsen has now played the game with both the late host Alex Trebek and current special tournament host Mayim Bialik. He hopes the Tournament of Champions host will be Ken Jennings, the show’s most successful game player who now takes on the bulk of the hosting duties.