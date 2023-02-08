Atlanta rescue dog Bleu competes in Puppy Bowl 2023 on Team Ruff

So in early October, they flew to Philadelphia, where CARE was holding a conference, and one of Gainor’s colleagues drove Bleu to upstate New York, where the taping happened.

Gainor, a former animal control officer, has only seen photos and brief videos of Bleu in action but she was impressed by his moves. “He looked like he was having a blast,” she said. “When I picked him up to bring him back to Atlanta, he slept the entire way.”

Good news: Bleu was adopted soon after Puppy Bowl. She last saw Bleu around Christmas and said he was thriving. “He has a good family,” she said. “His dad is a truck driver. He had previous dogs. I trusted him.”

Sheila Donya Kouhkan, chief engagement officer for CARE, said the Puppy Bowl gives her a chance to amplify CARE’s messaging, which includes reducing implicit bias against people of color when it comes to pet adoptions and encourage, fund and train minorities in the animal welfare community.

Puppy Bowl will feature a kitty halftime show and for the first time, a puppy red carpet.

This year, the game can be seen not just on Animal Planet but also Discovery Channel, TBS, HBO Max and Discovery+.

IF YOU WATCH

“Puppy Bowl XIX,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, Discovery+, HBO Max