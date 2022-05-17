ajc logo
X

Atlanta-produced ‘The Resident’ and ‘The Wonder Years’ renewed

ABC's "The Wonder Years" and Fox's "The Resident," both shot in metro Atlanta, are both getting renewed for 2022-23.

caption arrowCaption
ABC's "The Wonder Years" and Fox's "The Resident," both shot in metro Atlanta, are both getting renewed for 2022-23.

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

While metro Atlanta lost three CW shows last week, two other network TV shows survived the cut for the next season: Fox’s “The Resident” and ABC’s “The Wonder Years.”

The Fox medical drama set in Atlanta starring Matt Czuchry, Jane Leeves and Malcolm Jamal-Warner will get a sixth season. Fox was unable to announce the renewal Monday morning at its upfront presentation to advertisers but were able to pen the deal later in the day. “The Resident” pulls in respectable ratings for Fox so its renewal is not a surprise. The delay came in part due to ownership changes that necessitated extra negotiations.

In the meantime, ABC’s “The Wonder Years” gets a second season after passable viewership numbers. It’s a reboot of the original series from three decades ago starring Fred Savage. The new version focuses on a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, during the 1960s. While some scenes were shot in Montgomery, a bulk of the show was shot in metro Atlanta.

The show stars Dulé Hill (“Psych,” “The West Wing”) and Atlanta native Saycon Sengbloh with Don Cheadle as the narrator.

Savage was an executive producer for “The Wonder Years” until earlier this month when producers investigated allegations of on-set misconduct that led to Savage’s firing from the show.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Will ‘The Resident’ come back on Fox for a sixth season?
20h ago
‘American Idol’ recap: season 20, top 5
20h ago
Carrie Underwood embarks on new 2022-23 tour
20h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top