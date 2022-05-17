Atlanta-produced ‘The Resident’ and ‘The Wonder Years’ renewed

The Fox medical drama set in Atlanta starring Matt Czuchry, Jane Leeves and Malcolm Jamal-Warner will get a sixth season. Fox was unable to announce the renewal Monday morning at its upfront presentation to advertisers but were able to pen the deal later in the day. “The Resident” pulls in respectable ratings for Fox so its renewal is not a surprise. The delay came in part due to ownership changes that necessitated extra negotiations.

In the meantime, ABC’s “The Wonder Years” gets a second season after passable viewership numbers. It’s a reboot of the original series from three decades ago starring Fred Savage. The new version focuses on a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, during the 1960s. While some scenes were shot in Montgomery, a bulk of the show was shot in metro Atlanta.