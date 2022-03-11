Atlanta native Bomani Jones gets his own HBO sports show starting March 13

He has spent many years at ESPN, co-hosting shows like “Highly Questionable” and “High Noon” as well as a podcast “The Right Time with Bomani Jones.” Most of what he’s done on ESPN has been off the cuff without a huge amount of planning and more focused on specific games or situations.

“This time we’ve been working on things for two months,” Jones said. “I’m not accustomed to this level of perfectionism. I’m more used to the raw energy of something that just happened. I want to maintain some of that energy. It’s an interesting challenge.”

He said the show will still feel timely and topical. Jones will tape the first episode on Saturday for Sunday release. Some in-the-field pieces will be pre-taped.

“Game Theory” has a modest run of six weekly episodes for season one.

“I don’t know what HBO’s intentions are,” he said. “It’s not for me to speak on. I don’t see this as a test run. These are six chances to do a good television show. I don’t approach this any differently than doing a radio show in 2008 or being a freelance writer in 2004. The work ethic and thought behind it is always going to be the same.”

During his most recent ESPN podcast, Jones admitted the episode would be a shameless promotion of “Game Theory,” which had been in the works for a year.

“We wanted to take stuff we do here and put it in 3D” on TV, Jones said on the podcast.

“Bomani runs the show,” said James Davis, who is working on the show. “He is behind every second of this show.”

ON TV

“Game Theory With Bomani Jones”

11:30 p.m. Sundays on HBO starting March 13 with episodes available Monday on HBO Max