BreakingNews
Man fatally shot at shopping center in NW Atlanta
ajc logo
X

Atlanta Comedy Theater opens second location at Underground Atlanta

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago
The original location is in Norcross.

Gary Abdo, who runs Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross, is opening a second location in Kenny’s Alley at Underground Atlanta.

“It’s the most massive club we’ve ever had with four VIP sections with white leather couches and coffee tables,” he said. ”The light and sound package is good enough for any theater.”

He is planning an outdoor cigar lounge: “This is more than just a comedy club but it will be an experience.”

The first show will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, for local comics only before it opens to the public on Friday, Nov. 4. The first headliner that weekend is Atlanta-based comic Katherine Blanford. Corey Holcomb is scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 16.

Credit: Alyx Libby

Credit: Alyx Libby

He plans to attract a broader audience than the Norcross club, which targets a primarily African American audience.

The new club’s house emcee Kiana Dancie said Underground Atlanta is starting to emerge from years of dormancy.

“This is getting ahead of the curve,” she said. (She is holding a special female empowerment event at the club Dec. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. for $99. Tickets available here.)

“Underground is going through a massive renovation,” Abdo said.

He said he is also comforted by the security and police presence.

The new comedy club will be in Kenny’s Alley, where music club Masquerade relocated in 2016 and nightclub Future is packed on weekends.

Abdo has opened multiple comedy clubs in Atlanta over the past three decades including the first two incarnations of Uptown Comedy Corner. He has operated Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross for the past seven years and that location will remain.

Comics like Dave Chappelle, Miss Pat, Louis C.K. and Chris Tucker over the years have shown up at Abdo’s clubs to test out material.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: 2000 Mules

Georgia voter sues over false election fraud accusation in ‘2000 Mules’1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
1h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

As Walker faces new abortion claim, a familiar pattern emerges among his allies
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Man convicted of all counts in country club murder
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Man convicted of all counts in country club murder
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after getting stuck between truck, ticket machine in Midtown deck
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
1h ago
Early reaction of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: cathartic and positive
4h ago
CNN boss Chris Licht: brace for possible layoffs by year end
10h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
1h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
10h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top