Atlanta Comedy Theater opens second location at Underground Atlanta

He plans to attract a broader audience than the Norcross club, which targets a primarily African American audience.

The new club’s house emcee Kiana Dancie said Underground Atlanta is starting to emerge from years of dormancy.

“This is getting ahead of the curve,” she said. (She is holding a special female empowerment event at the club Dec. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. for $99. Tickets available here.)

“Underground is going through a massive renovation,” Abdo said.

He said he is also comforted by the security and police presence.

The new comedy club will be in Kenny’s Alley, where music club Masquerade relocated in 2016 and nightclub Future is packed on weekends.

Abdo has opened multiple comedy clubs in Atlanta over the past three decades including the first two incarnations of Uptown Comedy Corner. He has operated Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross for the past seven years and that location will remain.

Comics like Dave Chappelle, Miss Pat, Louis C.K. and Chris Tucker over the years have shown up at Abdo’s clubs to test out material.