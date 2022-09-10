Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down

Emory University said Atlanta-based Galerie Living has leased the 32-acre grounds for 99 years to build a senior living community. As part of the agreement, all former hospital buildings are being demolished, including the one featured on the popular Netflix series.

The foreboding-looking edifice at 1256 Briarcliff Road has been featured on “Stranger Things” as the secretive Hawkins National Laboratory, where questionable experiments were being conducted on children like Eleven, one of the main characters on the show.