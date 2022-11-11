Anita Baker headlining 2023 Valentine’s Day concert at State Farm Arena

Looking for a romantic evening on Valentine’s Day in 2023? Grammy-winning R&B songstress Anita Baker will be happy to help you out by holding a concert at State Farm Arena.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 on LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Prices have not been released.
This is one of the largest Atlanta venues Baker has headlined as a solo artist in her extensive career. Her last concerts in Atlanta were two dates at the Fox Theatre in 2018.
The press release said this will be her first national tour since 1995.
“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!!” Baker, 64, said in a press release. “Gonna bring some new music and some special guests, too.”
Her biggest hits include “Sweet Love,” “Giving You the Best That I Got” and “Caught up in the Rapture.”
In 2021, she acquired the masters to her first five albums: 1983′s “The Songstress,” 1986′s “Rapture,” 1988′s “Giving You the Best That I Got,” 1990′s “Compositions” and 1994′s “Rhythm of Love.”
At a Las Vegas residency last year, she credited Chance the Rapper for helping her get control of her music.
CURRENT DATES
02-11 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
02-14 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
02-17 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
05-10 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
05-12 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena
05-14 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
06-30 Chicago, IL - United Center
07-02 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
11-18 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
11-22 Memphis, TN - FedExForum
11-24 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
12-15 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
12-17 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
12-22 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
12-23 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
