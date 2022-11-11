ajc logo
X

Anita Baker headlining 2023 Valentine’s Day concert at State Farm Arena

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Looking for a romantic evening on Valentine’s Day in 2023? Grammy-winning R&B songstress Anita Baker will be happy to help you out by holding a concert at State Farm Arena.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 on LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Prices have not been released.

This is one of the largest Atlanta venues Baker has headlined as a solo artist in her extensive career. Her last concerts in Atlanta were two dates at the Fox Theatre in 2018.

The press release said this will be her first national tour since 1995.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!!” Baker, 64, said in a press release. “Gonna bring some new music and some special guests, too.”

Her biggest hits include “Sweet Love,” “Giving You the Best That I Got” and “Caught up in the Rapture.”

In 2021, she acquired the masters to her first five albums: 1983′s “The Songstress,” 1986′s “Rapture,” 1988′s “Giving You the Best That I Got,” 1990′s “Compositions” and 1994′s “Rhythm of Love.”

At a Las Vegas residency last year, she credited Chance the Rapper for helping her get control of her music.

CURRENT DATES

02-11 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

02-14 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

02-17 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

05-10 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

05-12 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena

05-14 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

06-30 Chicago, IL - United Center

07-02 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

11-18 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11-22 Memphis, TN - FedExForum

11-24 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

12-15 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

12-17 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

12-22 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

12-23 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: In Stacey Abrams’ shadow, the Democratic bench got walloped 2h ago

Credit: Nadiya Vlashchenko

Cobb Superior Court clerk to return $84K in passport fees to county
3h ago

Credit: FREYR Battery

BREAKING: Georgia lands $2.6B electric battery plant in Coweta
44m ago

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings
12h ago

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings
12h ago

Credit: Evan Vucci

Federal court strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: RODNEY HO/rh

Venkman’s music venue and bar shutting down, but hopes to reopen in the future
42m ago
INTERVIEW: Jane Fonda excited for 85th birthday and GCAPP fundraiser
20h ago
Arthouse theater Tara Cinema closing after more than 50 years on Cheshire Bridge
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top