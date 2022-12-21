ajc logo
Andrew Young producing seven-part series on Atlanta history to air on GPB

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago
It is likely to air in 2024.

Andrew Young, through his foundation, is producing a seven-part documentary about the history of Atlanta that is likely to air in 2024 on Georgia Public Broadcasting.

CB Hackworth, the director, said the series will do a quick run-through of Atlanta’s early history but each episode will largely cover a single decade starting in the 1950s up until today.

The series has the working title “Andrew Young’s The Atlanta Way.” Young, 90, has been a major player in Atlanta history for more than a half-century as a civil rights advocate, mayor and behind-the-scenes player.

“He wants to do this as part of his legacy,” said Hackworth, who has worked with Young on nearly 40 specials since 2005 with Andrew Young Foundation president Gaurav Kumar. “I’m excited all the way around.”

He said this is the most ambitious project Young has ever done as a producer.

The University of Georgia Libraries and WSB-TV are providing archival materials.

Hackworth has recorded long conversations with key players in Atlanta history, including Olympic Games promoter Billy Payne, environmental advocate Laura Turner Sydell, Delta Museum creator John Boatright, the late business leader Charles Loudermilk and former U.S. Rep. Elliott Levitas, who died Dec. 16.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

