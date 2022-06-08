BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: House votes on Protecting Our Kids Act (H.R. 7910)
ajc logo
X

Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years

Shiba Russell is leaving 11 Alive. CREDIT: WXIA-TV

Combined ShapeCaption
Shiba Russell is leaving 11 Alive. CREDIT: WXIA-TV

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Anchor Shiba Russell has decided to leave 11Alive after six years.

Jenifer Rigby, news director, sent out a note Wednesday morning to staff.

The Emmy-winning journalist didn’t say what her next job will be, but she is moving back to the Northeast. Her daughter is attending Drexel University in Philadelphia this fall. In a text with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she said she will provide more details next week.

“We’re very sorry to see her leave but understand the familial reasons,” said 11Alive general manager John Deushane.

Russell, who came from the NBC affiliate in New York City, started at 11Alive in 2016 anchoring mornings, was moved for six months to afternoons in 2017, then placed back to mornings, where she stayed until last year. 11Alive management then shifted her again to afternoons, where she has been the past year.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tapped to lead new national task force
Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
2h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker wants to talk policy now
7h ago
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial
21h ago
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial
21h ago
College Park city manager fired after four months on job
1h ago
The Latest
Briefs: Candace McCowan, Hayley Mason, record ratings for revamped Court TV
6h ago
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial
21h ago
Friends of Georgia Radio holding first bash with Jeff Foxworthy hosting
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top