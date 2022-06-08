Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years

“We’re very sorry to see her leave but understand the familial reasons,” said 11Alive general manager John Deushane.

Russell, who came from the NBC affiliate in New York City, started at 11Alive in 2016 anchoring mornings, was moved for six months to afternoons in 2017, then placed back to mornings, where she stayed until last year. 11Alive management then shifted her again to afternoons, where she has been the past year.