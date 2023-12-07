Amplify Decatur Festival 2024 headliners: Melissa Etheridge, Dawes

Blind Boys of Alabama will be in downtown Decatur as well April 13 with ticket prices starting at $65.
Singer Melissa Etheridge performs at the Democratic National Convention in Denver.

Credit: Stephan Savoia / AP

Singer Melissa Etheridge performs at the Democratic National Convention in Denver.

Credit: Stephan Savoia / AP

The Amplify Decatur Festival 2024 will feature three major acts: Grammy-winning songwriter Melissa Etheridge, folk-rock band Dawes and long-time gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama.

The event will be held at downtown Decatur Square on Saturday, April 13.

Early bird discounted tickets go on sale at AmplifyDecatur.org on Thursday, Dec. 14. General admission tickets start at $65 with VIP options ranging from $175 to $245. (Regular prices will range from $75 to $275.)

There will also be events around downtown Decatur on Friday, April 12. A tribute to Bruce Springsteen will be held at Eddie’s Attic on Sunday, April 14.

Proceeds from the festival weekend will be donated to Decatur Cooperative Ministry and the Decatur Education Foundation.

Amplify My Community was founded in 2010 and its mission is to leverage the universal love of music to fight poverty at the local level. To date, Amplify has produced more than 120 concerts, and raised and donated more than $575,000 in unrestricted gifts to locally oriented anti-homelessness and poverty-focused organizations including more than $360,000 in Decatur.

