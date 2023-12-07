Amplify Decatur Festival 2024 headliners: Melissa Etheridge, Dawes

There will also be events around downtown Decatur on Friday, April 12. A tribute to Bruce Springsteen will be held at Eddie’s Attic on Sunday, April 14.

Proceeds from the festival weekend will be donated to Decatur Cooperative Ministry and the Decatur Education Foundation.

Amplify My Community was founded in 2010 and its mission is to leverage the universal love of music to fight poverty at the local level. To date, Amplify has produced more than 120 concerts, and raised and donated more than $575,000 in unrestricted gifts to locally oriented anti-homelessness and poverty-focused organizations including more than $360,000 in Decatur.