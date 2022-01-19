‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ to debut Feb. 21 on NBC as escape artist recuperates

According to The Wrap, NBC has not decided whether it plans to address the accident on the show itself. An investigation behind the accident itself is ongoing, the article said.

Goodwin previously appeared on the regular “America’s Got Talent” and made it to the semifinals.

This particular spinoff, hosted by Terry Crews, features the so-called “danger” acts or oddball circus-type acts that involve pain or unusual feats of courage.

The judges are executive producer Simon Cowell, WWE star Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana.

The show still had several days of production left on the schedule when the accident happened. Fremantle, the production company, finished the season in an undisclosed different location earlier this month.

The winner of the show pockets $500,000.

“The Voice,” which usually runs two cycles a year, will not air this spring.