‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ to debut Feb. 21 on NBC as escape artist recuperates

NBC is staying on schedule with its new show “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” debuting it as a midseason filler for eight weeks beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
The spin-off of the summer hit series “America’s Got Talent” was largely shot in September and October, but production was suspended after British escape artist Jonathan Goodwin severely injured himself during rehearsal at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. He was hospitalized with multiple injuries including broken bones in both legs.
Goodwin, who goes by the nickname “Daredevil,” was in a straitjacket about 70 feet in the air dangling above two vehicles. A video leaked to TMZ showed Goodwin escaping the straitjacket but he appeared to get wedged between the two cars, which then exploded. He did not land properly on the air mattress below and was taken to a nearby hospital. Since this was a rehearsal, NBC did not film the accident.
Three months after the incident, Goodwin posted on Jan. 17 on his Twitter: “Ah yes…still in hospital from that lil escapade. Don’t drop cars on yourself… it’s best avoided.”
Ah yes…still in hospital from that lil escapade. Don’t drop cars on yourself… it’s best avoided. Hope you are well too sir 🙏🏻 https://t.co/yL68lLH0rD— Jonathan Goodwin (@TheDaredevil) January 17, 2022
According to The Wrap, NBC has not decided whether it plans to address the accident on the show itself. An investigation behind the accident itself is ongoing, the article said.
Goodwin previously appeared on the regular “America’s Got Talent” and made it to the semifinals.
This particular spinoff, hosted by Terry Crews, features the so-called “danger” acts or oddball circus-type acts that involve pain or unusual feats of courage.
The judges are executive producer Simon Cowell, WWE star Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana.
The show still had several days of production left on the schedule when the accident happened. Fremantle, the production company, finished the season in an undisclosed different location earlier this month.
The winner of the show pockets $500,000.
“The Voice,” which usually runs two cycles a year, will not air this spring.
