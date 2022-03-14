‘American Idol’ season 20 third audition recap

Tristan Gressett, 17, Pell City, Alabama, student (”Piano Man” Billy Joel) - He is a mama’s boy and a lover of music and performance. He brings his all to a well-worn Billy Joel tune. But the judges feel like he’s overbaked. Lionel: “We want to take you from a gimmick to an artist.” So on his second tune, “Colors” by the Black Pumas, he tries to take it down a notch or two and brings an energetic, soulful edge. He may be trying a bit too hard but he’s also super talented, as the judges note. He has the potential to be really quite good on the show. Lionel thinks he’s coachable. So he gets three yesses.

Cadence Baker, 19, Muscle Shoals, Alabama, musician (”I’m Your Baby Tonight” Whitney Houston) - Her dad is a musician. And her grandfather Gary Baker wrote “I Swear,” a No. 1 country tune sung by John Michael Montgomery and covered by R&B group All-4-One, turning it into a huge No. 1 pop hit in 1994. She gives the Whitney song a more subtle, bracing version with intricate phrasing. I’m a fan. Unlike Aretha’s granddaughter from the first episode, Cadence is ready. Lionel notes that her father’s guitar accompaniment was “in the pocket.” Katy said she has a lot of gas in the tank. Luke said it was one of the best auditions he has seen and wrote “potentially top 10″ in his notes. I agree.

Dontrell Briggs, 26, Maxton, North Carolina, direct support associate (”For Your Glory” Tasha Cobb) - His godmother died in April of 2021 and played a big role in his life. He is a gospel singer at heart and he would do quite well on “Sunday Best,” the gospel singing competition. Lionel: “I felt every breath of that.” Luke said his staggered vibrato is great but could become redundant. Katy: “The sincerity is so there but the low vibrato is not keeping me in it. I’m not quite sure.” Lionel said yes. Katy said no because he lacks that pop appeal. Luke is on the fence. So he tries Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.” He keeps using that vibrato but he is strong enough for Luke to give him a ticket.

Joke contestants! D3vine is absurdly bad, a throwback to the old days. Ry does a not half bad but not half great Britney Spears. Rachel Chiu sounds good but her vocal trumpet sound clearly didn’t help her in the end and she only got one yes.

Abigail Brooks, 21, Castle Rock, Colorado, barista (”Vincent” Don McLean) - She is a TikTok performer, an old soul and loves Barbra Streisand. She has a decent voice but she is not remotely modern in any way. She could certainly do theater and uses a broom to sing like she does at her coffee shop in Tribeca in New York City. Luke: “You are a great singer of that style of music. Is it 100% practical for ‘American Idol’? I’m not sure.” Katy said she could feel some of those notes. Lionel: “I know Barbra very well and she is very playful... You have qualities that are only part of you and that’s what I’m in love with.” She gets three yesses.

Dakota Hayden, 17, Fordsville, Kentucky, student (”When it Rains it Pours” Luke Combs) - Small town/farmer alert! “Idol” loves folks like this! He has some country swag and likability about him. Luke finds the guitar a little distracting and asks him to sing the chorus a cappella. Lionel: “You’re pure country, believable as heck. I like your pureness.” Katy: “You are authentic. You are raw and young and I don’t know if you knew what the chorus was.” Luke is confident he could make the top 10. So he gets three yesses.

Taniya Boatwright, 17, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (”A Change is Gonna Come” Sam Cooke) - She was inspired by last year’s runner up, Atlantan Willie Spence. I find her voice a little thin but she has heartfelt panache. Luke: “Very very good singing, a very youthful performance. It was a little contained and subtle. You need to hone in on your artistry. You have tons of promise.” Katy: “You were a little restrained. I feel like there is more there. I’m on the fence.” Lionel: “What you have is incredible drive. I commend you for your drive. If you take this kind of start and work on your delivery, practice, then come back and see us.” So Luke and Katy said no while Lionel gave her a supportive yes. She could come back and better in a year or two. She is still crushed but she plans to work at it and return in the future.

“Idol” then features two teens whose families are in the funeral business.

Emily Faith, 18, Kingfisher, Oklahoma (”Good Hearted Woman” Willie Nelson) - She has a bright personality and a commercially viable voice. Katy: “Hello sunshine!” Lionel: “You have an FM voice.” Three yesses.

Donavan Diaz, 19, Hereford, Texas (”He Stopped Loving Her Today” George Jones) - He is a little boring. Katy is distracted cos some of the tickets on the wall have moved and the Platinum Ticket fell to the ground. She freaks out, thinking ghosts are hovering. She also wasn’t a fan of his performance: “It just didn’t give me life.” Luke: “It didn’t come across naturally.” So he’s out.

Mark Osborne, 26, Bedford County, Virginia, warehouse worker (”Stone” Whiskey Meyers) - He gave up singing for a time, but his mom convinced him to audition. He has a gravelly tone that works well with this song. Katy: “You’re singing from real-life stories.” Lionel likes his ‘stache: “The ‘stach brings the cash! Others try to make runs and trills. You’re just singing the song.” Luke: “We are going to push you deeper with other stuff but I like your approach.” Three yesses.

Ryleigh Madison, 16, Whiteville, North Carolina (”The Good Ones” Gabby Barrett) - She is a fan of Gabby Barrett, the most successful artist from “Idol” in the ABC era. And she has a super strong Southern accent, so much so they can’t understand everything she says. She is young and her voice isn’t quite there. But she has potential. Katy: “You have a great voice.” Luke: “I needed you to relax the song a bit. It was a little quick for me.” Lionel “Your nerves took over for a minute.” Three yesses.

Sam Finelli, 28, Peachtree Corners, bakery cashier (”Rainbow” Kacey Musgraves) - He said he has done some karaoke but he hasn’t really performed in public. He grew up with autism and is considered high functioning. “Music helps him a lot,” his mom said. “I don’t connect with people very well,” he noted. He hits some bad notes and is clearly nervous. He also closes his eyes too much. But for someone without any performing experience, he does a respectable job. The judges give him a standing ovation and he gets teary. Lionel: “I want you to know we are so proud of you. You were born enough. Your handicap is your gift.” Katy: “You picked the perfect song cos there’s always been a rainbow hanging over my head. You’re 28 and the moment is now. All that you have to do is let go of all that fear and that negativity and always sing from your heart. That’s what you did just then. We felt it.” Luke: “That felt like an experience.” He gets three yesses and even Luke tears up. Sam has no realistic chance in Hollywood but he’s a feel-good story that ties a nice bow to this episode.