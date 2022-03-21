‘American Idol’ season 20, episode 4 audition recap

Zareh offers up “Bust the Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan wearing her mom’s audition outfit and immediately it’s obvious she has her mom’s genetics. “She totally can sing,” Nadia tells Ryan. She is rock solid but she does sound a little weaker in the upper range. Lionel hands Nadia a handkerchief. Lionel: “There’s a word called pride. Mom was blowing up over there.” Katy: “This is the best mother-daughter day ever!” Luke: “You are tremendous! When you hit the top levels of your range, gritty it up, dig in and put some stank and grease in it.” Katy: “You have a cool vibe and cool voice. You have the beginnings of a real artist.” Three easy yesses.

Thomas Moran, 24, Denver, marketing coordinator (”Chain of Fools” Aretha, “River” Leon Bridges) - He is a goofball who talks too much and shows off his “Riverdance” skills with his mom. Unfortunately, his “Chain of Fools” is like a season 4 “bad singer”: awful tone, off pitch, a wreck. His second song “River” is dialed down and significantly better. Luke: “You do have a singing voice but your personality is much bigger.” Lionel: “You are a natural born entertainer. You are a host.” Katy: “I wholeheartedly disagree with the other judges. I remember when I was 22 and I took a meeting with my now management. I walked in and cartwheeled and landed on the splits. I learned how to bring it down.” Katy gives him a surprise yes. Lionel said that was a good sermon and also says yes. Luke is stunned. Thomas should be super entertaining in Hollywood. even though he has zero chance of making it to the semifinals. He utters “I’m having the time of my life” so many times, the judges sing the song.

Sam Moss, 25, Winterset, Iowa, piano teacher (original song) - She was actually rejected by Luke and Lionel once. Katy complained so much (and even created a T-shirt with her name on it), the producers gave her a second chance to audition the same season. I can’t recall that happening before though it may have. While I don’t love her voice, she is a decent Adele-ish singer-songwriter and performer. Katy is gloating. Luke: “Thank God you got so much better in such a short amount of time.” She gets three yesses.

Kenzie Elizabeth, 20, Rosedale, California, nanny (”I’m With You” Avril Lavigne) - She has a theater voice and she’s super dramatic in this rendition. Unfortunately, when she goes loud, her tone is off putting. This is high school b-grade musical quality. Three no’s. Thank goodness.

Fritz Hager, 21, Tyler, Texas, security officer (”Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi) - He is a big fan of Phillip Phillips, who pops up on screen to give him some encouragement. He doesn’t really sound like Phillip but he isn’t half bad. I’m not sure his voice is semifinalist worthy but it was a good enough audition to get him to Hollywood. Katy: “The chorus was pretty good. It has a lot of potential. I need you to find who you are in the artist in the first verse. Keep us locked in from the first note. It doesn’t have to be loud but interesting.” She thinks he will sharpen around other singers so she gives him a yes. Luke said he needs more work and says no. Lionel likes his attitude and takes him to Hollywood. He said he doubts himself a lot and that burden hopefully is gone now. He could be a wild card in the later rounds.

Kevin Gulllage, 23, New Orleans, musician (”That’s How Strong My Love Is” by Otis Redding) - He was motivated by William Hung, not for his singing ability but his ability to just put it out there with zero formal training. Fortunately, Kevin is nothing at all like Hung. He is an old-school R&B man with a tinge of gospel. Lionel: “I grew up with that song. That song required what he gave us.” Katy: “One of those ad libs was from another lifetime ago. That was crazy.” Luke: “I love your smile. You look like someone anyone could talk to.” Three big yesses.

Charvonay, 27, Dunwoody, Georgia, entertainer (”In the Air Tonight” Phil Collins) - She is described as an “entertainer” and she is quite charming but her singing? William Hung horrid. Or worse.

Jacob Moran, 27, Danville, Michigan (”Rise“ Katy Perry) - He auditioned in 2019 and made it to Hollywood. He was overweight and lacked confidence. He has since lost 60 pounds and has gained more self esteem. This type of high tenor isn’t my taste and this song doesn’t do much for me. But he is committed, sings with some level of sophistication and earns a trip to Hollywood. Katy: “Wow! When you think the final nail is in, think again... I really think you chose the right song and did it justice. You gave me full-body chills.”

Haley Slaten Myles, 23, Cedar Rapids Iowa, temp agency worker (”The Climb” Miley Cyrus) - She’s pregnant! That is relatively unusual. She has some tonal issues and doesn’t really hold her notes particularly well in the chorus. So it’s decent but not great. Katy asks her to hit the big note — twice. Katy is intrigued but not entirely sold. Luke said there were some amateur moments but also real moments. Lionel said the pregnancy may be impacting her ability to hold a note. Katy asks her to sing a second song so she goes with Adele’s “One and Only.” She has a B-plus voice and her second round is an improvement. She gets three yesses. She is Hollywood worthy but not semifinal worthy. (She apparently met another contestant, fell in love and quickly had a baby and got married.)

Elli Rowe, 19, Nashville, student (”Give You Blue” Allen Stone) - She is pretty and has some chops. I don’t quite feel top 10 here but she could go far. Katy: “You have a very commercial voice, very sweet, pleasing. You seem very nice, girl next door-esque. You might have to start boxing a little bit. It is a fight out there.” Lionel: “You are the poster child for the phrase ‘Melody is king.’ When simplicity is infused in that, you have a magical substance, my dear.” Luke likes her falsetto but wants her to use her big voice and dig in more.

Dan Marshall Griffith, 24, Chesapeake, Virginia, land surveyor (”The Dance” Garth Brooks) - A Virginia Tech football player who began focusing on singing publicly a few months earlier. His jawline is very prominent and Katy thinks he should be in a Marvel movie. Like many others, he was discovered on TikTok. He has a solid, pleasant country voice but his stage presence is a bit lacking. Lionel: “You have that storytelling thang. It’s something you can’t teach. It’s natural talent.” Katy: “I’m already thinking of marketing you... You have natural born talent. You need support and guidance. The foundation is secure.” Luke: “Your playing the guitar may be taking your focus away from singing. If you make it to next round, let the big time pros do the instruments. You are one of the best-sounding country artists that have been through. You’re not doing all the emotion properly.” The judges give him a shot. He has the look of a potential star. Can he rise to the occasion in Hollywood?

Douglas Mills Jr. 18, Houston, (”Strange Fruit” Billie Holiday) - He was nudged into auditioning and won a special “Golden” ticket to audition from Houston’s ABC affiliate KTRK. He sings this song for the Black community, a protest song back in the late 1930s and 1940s. It’s dramatic in a good way (unlike the singer earlier this episode). He does the entire audition with his eyes closed, which in this case works, but I’m not sure if he has the type of artistry that could work in Hollywood from a pop music perspective. Still, it’s a great way to end a strange episode. The judges give him a standing ovation. Lionel: “That was superb.” Katy: “You’re a superstar. You transcend time and space. That was iconic. You froze the room.” Luke: “You hypnotized us.” This was an easy three yesses.