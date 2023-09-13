Alicia Keys, Grandmaster Flash to be feted by Black American Music Association

The Black American Music Association is honoring several music legends including Alicia Keys, Grandmaster Flash and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis next month at the inaugural ICE Medal of Honor at Morehouse College.

Grandmaster Flash, an early rap pioneer, and successful 1980s and ‘90s producers Jam and Lewis have committed to being there.

Others honored will be Motown Productions’ first Black female president Suzanne de Passe, record executive Jeffrey Harleston of Universal Music Group and philanthropist Robert F. Smith.

“We are thrilled to launch the ICE Medal of Honor and to recognize these outstanding individuals who have made an enduring mark on the world through their art and creativity,” said Michael Mauldin, co-producer of the event. “This celebration is a testament to the power of Black American music in shaping culture and inspiring generations.”

The event is set to be held at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The Black American Music Association is a non-profit trade association founded in 2017 by Mauldin and Demmette Guidry.