Al Franken, Katie Couric coming this fall to Atlanta Symphony Hall

Both Al Franken and Katie Couric are coming this fall to Atlanta Symphony Hall.
Both Al Franken and Katie Couric are coming this fall to Atlanta Symphony Hall. CR: FILE PHOTO/ABC

Credit: FILE PHOTO/ABC

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

Comic and former U.S. Sen. Al Franken and veteran newscaster Katie Couric are making separate appearances this fall at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Franken, who stepped down from his Senate seat three years ago after sexual misconduct allegations, will hit 15 cities, including Atlanta, starting in September. His Atlanta Symphony Hall date is Saturday, October 9.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $45 to $85 before fees.

“My promise is that you’ll laugh, you’ll think, and you’ll leave hopeful about our future. Unless I’m in a bad mood that night,” Franken wrote in a tweet announcing presale tickets for the tour.

He dubs the tour “Al Franken: The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour.” He did not specify what the show would be about.

Among the cities he’s going to besides Atlanta are Kansas City, New York and Minneapolis.

Franken made a name for himself as a “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer. He later did a radio show for the liberal Air America network and wrote a series of best-selling books including “Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot.”

He joined the Senate in 2008.

Eight women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017 and a photo surfaced of him groping a woman who was asleep. Franken in July 2019 said he “absolutely” regretted resigning from the Senate and several politicians who pressured him to step down later expressed regret.

Here are all the dates:

September 18, 2021 Northhampton, MA ― Academy of Music

October 1, 2021 Milwaukee, WI ― Pabst Theater

October 2, 2021 Minneapolis, MN ― Pantages Theatre

October 8, 2021 Dallas, TX ― Majestic Theatre

October 9, 2021 Atlanta, GA ― Symphony Hall

October 23, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA ― Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

November 5, 2021 Washington, DC ― Warner Theatre

November 6, 2021 Albany, NY ― The Egg

November 19, 2021 Kansas City, MO ― Uptown Theater

November 20, 2021 Chicago, IL ― Vic Theatre

November 21, 2021 St. Louis, MO ― The Sheldon

December 4, 2021 Boulder, CO ― Boulder Theater

December 5, 2021 Austin, TX ― Paramount Theatre

December 10, 2021 Ithaca ― NY State Theatre

December 11, 2021 New York, NY ― Town Hall

***

On Monday, November 8, Couric will appear at Atlanta Symphony Hall to promote her upcoming memoir “Going There.” Her tickets go on sale at the same time as Franken’s. Ticket prices are based on supply and demand and currently range from $29 to $195 for people who have access to the pre-sale.

Her tour will hit 11 cities starting October 26, when her book comes out. Other cities she will go to include Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Each city will feature a celebrity guest or two. “Find out when, where, and how to be in the room where it happens as she talks to celebrity guests about her journey,” her website said.

Couric is currently the head of Katie Couric Media, a multimedia news and production company. She previously anchored “The Today Show” on NBC, “CBS Evening News” and syndicated ABC talk show “Katie.”

Here is her roster of cities:

10/28 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

10/29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10/30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

11/3 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

11/4 – Dallas, TX – McFarlin Auditorium

11/6 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

11/8 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

11/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

11/15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Rodney Ho
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

