Al Franken, Katie Couric coming this fall to Atlanta Symphony Hall

Comic and former U.S. Sen. Al Franken and veteran newscaster Katie Couric are making separate appearances this fall at Atlanta Symphony Hall.
Franken, who stepped down from his Senate seat three years ago after sexual misconduct allegations, will hit 15 cities, including Atlanta, starting in September. His Atlanta Symphony Hall date is Saturday, October 9.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $45 to $85 before fees.
“My promise is that you’ll laugh, you’ll think, and you’ll leave hopeful about our future. Unless I’m in a bad mood that night,” Franken wrote in a tweet announcing presale tickets for the tour.
He dubs the tour “Al Franken: The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour.” He did not specify what the show would be about.
Among the cities he’s going to besides Atlanta are Kansas City, New York and Minneapolis.
The presale for my fall tour is LIVE today at 10 AM local time. Use code word SENATOR to purchase tickets at https://t.co/wpc7fIbqpu. My promise is that you’ll laugh, you’ll think, and you'll leave hopeful about our future. Unless I’m in a bad mood that night.— Al Franken (@alfranken) June 23, 2021
Franken made a name for himself as a “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer. He later did a radio show for the liberal Air America network and wrote a series of best-selling books including “Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot.”
He joined the Senate in 2008.
Eight women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017 and a photo surfaced of him groping a woman who was asleep. Franken in July 2019 said he “absolutely” regretted resigning from the Senate and several politicians who pressured him to step down later expressed regret.
Here are all the dates:
September 18, 2021 Northhampton, MA ― Academy of Music
October 1, 2021 Milwaukee, WI ― Pabst Theater
October 2, 2021 Minneapolis, MN ― Pantages Theatre
October 8, 2021 Dallas, TX ― Majestic Theatre
October 9, 2021 Atlanta, GA ― Symphony Hall
October 23, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA ― Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
November 5, 2021 Washington, DC ― Warner Theatre
November 6, 2021 Albany, NY ― The Egg
November 19, 2021 Kansas City, MO ― Uptown Theater
November 20, 2021 Chicago, IL ― Vic Theatre
November 21, 2021 St. Louis, MO ― The Sheldon
December 4, 2021 Boulder, CO ― Boulder Theater
December 5, 2021 Austin, TX ― Paramount Theatre
December 10, 2021 Ithaca ― NY State Theatre
December 11, 2021 New York, NY ― Town Hall
***
On Monday, November 8, Couric will appear at Atlanta Symphony Hall to promote her upcoming memoir “Going There.” Her tickets go on sale at the same time as Franken’s. Ticket prices are based on supply and demand and currently range from $29 to $195 for people who have access to the pre-sale.
Her tour will hit 11 cities starting October 26, when her book comes out. Other cities she will go to include Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Each city will feature a celebrity guest or two. “Find out when, where, and how to be in the room where it happens as she talks to celebrity guests about her journey,” her website said.
Couric is currently the head of Katie Couric Media, a multimedia news and production company. She previously anchored “The Today Show” on NBC, “CBS Evening News” and syndicated ABC talk show “Katie.”
Here is her roster of cities:
10/28 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
10/29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
10/30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11/1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
11/3 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
11/4 – Dallas, TX – McFarlin Auditorium
11/6 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
11/8 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall
11/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
11/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
11/15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
About the Author