Al Franken, Katie Couric coming this fall to Atlanta Symphony Hall

Among the cities he’s going to besides Atlanta are Kansas City, New York and Minneapolis.

The presale for my fall tour is LIVE today at 10 AM local time. Use code word SENATOR to purchase tickets at https://t.co/wpc7fIbqpu. My promise is that you’ll laugh, you’ll think, and you'll leave hopeful about our future. Unless I’m in a bad mood that night. — Al Franken (@alfranken) June 23, 2021

Franken made a name for himself as a “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer. He later did a radio show for the liberal Air America network and wrote a series of best-selling books including “Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot.”

He joined the Senate in 2008.

Eight women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017 and a photo surfaced of him groping a woman who was asleep. Franken in July 2019 said he “absolutely” regretted resigning from the Senate and several politicians who pressured him to step down later expressed regret.

Here are all the dates:

September 18, 2021 Northhampton, MA ― Academy of Music

October 1, 2021 Milwaukee, WI ― Pabst Theater

October 2, 2021 Minneapolis, MN ― Pantages Theatre

October 8, 2021 Dallas, TX ― Majestic Theatre

October 9, 2021 Atlanta, GA ― Symphony Hall

October 23, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA ― Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

November 5, 2021 Washington, DC ― Warner Theatre

November 6, 2021 Albany, NY ― The Egg

November 19, 2021 Kansas City, MO ― Uptown Theater

November 20, 2021 Chicago, IL ― Vic Theatre

November 21, 2021 St. Louis, MO ― The Sheldon

December 4, 2021 Boulder, CO ― Boulder Theater

December 5, 2021 Austin, TX ― Paramount Theatre

December 10, 2021 Ithaca ― NY State Theatre

December 11, 2021 New York, NY ― Town Hall

***

On Monday, November 8, Couric will appear at Atlanta Symphony Hall to promote her upcoming memoir “Going There.” Her tickets go on sale at the same time as Franken’s. Ticket prices are based on supply and demand and currently range from $29 to $195 for people who have access to the pre-sale.

Her tour will hit 11 cities starting October 26, when her book comes out. Other cities she will go to include Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Each city will feature a celebrity guest or two. “Find out when, where, and how to be in the room where it happens as she talks to celebrity guests about her journey,” her website said.

Couric is currently the head of Katie Couric Media, a multimedia news and production company. She previously anchored “The Today Show” on NBC, “CBS Evening News” and syndicated ABC talk show “Katie.”

Here is her roster of cities:

10/28 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

10/29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10/30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

11/3 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

11/4 – Dallas, TX – McFarlin Auditorium

11/6 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

11/8 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

11/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

11/15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium