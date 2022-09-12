Adam Sandler’s latest tour includes stop in Atlanta Nov. 12

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler is doing his first show in Atlanta in three years, this time at Gas South Arena in Duluth Nov. 12.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at gassouthdistrict.com. Prices have not been announced.
The press release provided no details on what the show will be like but Sandler usually does a combination of comedy and music. He also typically brings other guests along, too.
Sandler, 56, last came to Atlanta for a show in 2019 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. Before that, in 2016, he was at the Fox Theatre with David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider, a tour that ended up resulting in the 2018 Netflix special “100% Fresh.”
The busy actor has been working with Netflix for several years, resulting in several movies including “Hubie Halloween,” “Murder Mystery” and “Sandy Wexler.” He shot part of his film “Blended” co-starring Drew Barrymore in metro Atlanta in 2014.
TOUR DATES
Friday, October 21 Allentown, PA PPL Center
Saturday, October 22 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
Sunday, October 23 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tuesday, October 25 Verona, NY Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
Thursday, October 27 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
Friday, October 28 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday, October 29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, November 6 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Monday, November 7 Estero, FL Hertz Arena
Wednesday, November 9 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live
Thursday, November 10 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Friday, November 11 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Saturday, November 12 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
Sunday, November 13 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Monday, November 14 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena Savannah
