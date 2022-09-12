BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden to speak about the fight to end cancer
Adam Sandler’s latest tour includes stop in Atlanta Nov. 12

Adam Sandler has made some memorable comedic songs, especially "The Chanukah Song."

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
He will be at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler is doing his first show in Atlanta in three years, this time at Gas South Arena in Duluth Nov. 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at gassouthdistrict.com. Prices have not been announced.

The press release provided no details on what the show will be like but Sandler usually does a combination of comedy and music. He also typically brings other guests along, too.

Sandler, 56, last came to Atlanta for a show in 2019 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. Before that, in 2016, he was at the Fox Theatre with David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider, a tour that ended up resulting in the 2018 Netflix special “100% Fresh.”

The busy actor has been working with Netflix for several years, resulting in several movies including “Hubie Halloween,” “Murder Mystery” and “Sandy Wexler.” He shot part of his film “Blended” co-starring Drew Barrymore in metro Atlanta in 2014.

TOUR DATES

Friday, October 21 Allentown, PA PPL Center

Saturday, October 22 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

Sunday, October 23 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tuesday, October 25 Verona, NY Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

Thursday, October 27 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Friday, October 28 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, October 29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, November 6 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Monday, November 7 Estero, FL Hertz Arena

Wednesday, November 9 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

Thursday, November 10 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, November 11 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Saturday, November 12 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

Sunday, November 13 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Monday, November 14 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena Savannah

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

