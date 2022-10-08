ABC starts production of Karin Slaughter’s ‘Will Trent’ TV series in Atlanta

Production is set to begin Monday and run through Feb. 20 and will be based out of Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross.

In the series, Ramón Rodríguez (”The Wire,” “The Affair”) plays Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.