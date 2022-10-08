ajc logo
ABC starts production of Karin Slaughter’s ‘Will Trent’ TV series in Atlanta

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago
The procedural is based on her best-selling series of books of the same name

ABC is turning best-selling Atlanta author Karin Slaughter’s book series “Will Trent” into a TV series for the midseason.

Production is set to begin Monday and run through Feb. 20 and will be based out of Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross.

In the series, Ramón Rodríguez (”The Wire,” “The Affair”) plays Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Deadline.com heard the producers initially wanted some serialized storytelling, but ABC insisted that they make the episodes largely stand-alone procedural crime-of-the-week cases.

Others on the cast include Erika Christensen (”Swimfan,” “Parenthood”) as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson (”American Soul,” “This is Us”) as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin (”Quantico”) as Michael Ormewood and Sonja Sohn (″Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Chi”) as Amanda Wagner.

Slaughter, a prolific author who has more than 22 books to her name, had her 2018 thriller “Pieces of Me” turned into a Netflix limited series of the same name starring Toni Collette that came out earlier this year. Slaughter is an executive producer on “Will Trent.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

