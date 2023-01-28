ABC officially dropping Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes from ‘GMA3′

Robach, who graduated from Brookwood High School in Snellville in 1991 and the University of Georgia in 1995, has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010. It’s her second marriage. They are in the midst of getting divorced.

Holmes worked out of Atlanta from 2006 to 2011 as an anchor and reporter at CNN and for a brief return in 2013 and 2014. He has been married to Atlanta attorney Marilee Fiebig since 2010. It’s also his second marriage. Holmes’ wife filed for divorce shortly after Christmas, according to The Daily Mail.

Various entertainment publications, including E! News and People, said both Robach and Holmes separated from their spouses in August before their relationship went public.

Tabloid photographers have been following the couple around since their relationship was revealed in late November. The Daily Mail captured photos of Robach and Holmes at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in late December.

Robach, who joined “Good Morning America” as a correspondent in 2012, was considered a rising star at ABC News. She hosted the new “Pandemic: What You Need to Know” in 2020 after COVID broke out, then stayed on after it was renamed “GMA3: What You Need to Know.”

In early 2021, ABC gave me an opportunity to interview Robach for a profile and I also spoke with Holmes.

At the time, I wrote this:

Holmes has been friends with Robach for many years. He said they took similar career paths and considers her “my co-hosting soulmate.”

“We can both appreciate where we are and what it took to get here,” he said. “We don’t take it for granted.”

Fans of the show on Facebook laud the chemistry of the hosts. “Love how they banter back and forth!” wrote Corinne March Waldman. “No fakeness.”