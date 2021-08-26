ajc logo
ABC giving Steve Harvey a prime-time judge show shot in Atlanta

Steve Harvey will be shooting a new ABC judge show, with Harvey as the "judge," that will be produced in Atlanta. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
Steve Harvey will be shooting a new ABC judge show, with Harvey as the "judge," that will be produced in Atlanta.

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
‘Judge Steve Harvey’ will debut in 2022 and casting is happening now.

Atlanta resident and TV host Steve Harvey is prepping a new show for ABC to shoot in Atlanta tentatively named “Judge Steve Harvey.”

The show is now seeking people with disputes they hope Harvey can resolve, be it personal or business or. “No case is too big or too small,” the casting website said, seeking people with “humor, heart and passion.” Casting is available at Mystic Arts Pictures.

Any awards or judgments are paid for by production, which is standard for judge shows.

Harvey has no legal background. But he can improvise well and has used his own personal insights and stories to sell bestselling self-help books. His biggest one was his 2009 “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man,” which became such a big hit it spawned two movies. Other books include “Act Like a Success, Think Like a Success” and “Jump: Take the Leap of Faith to Achieve Your Life of Abundance.”

The ABC press release said: “Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”

“Judge Steve Harvey” will be released as an hour-long prime-time show in 2022.

He already shoots his syndicated game show “Family Feud” and his Facebook talk show at Tyler Perry Studios. He also reportedly purchased Tyler Perry’s former home on West Paces Ferry Road for $15 million in 2020.

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

