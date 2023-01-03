99X’s radio transmitter catches fire

“Poor timing for sure,” he noted.

The 99X Facebook page showed video of the fire, noting “this is not a stunt. An investigation is under way.”

Shannon said there was no sign of lightning in the vicinity when the fire started at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

99X was a seminal alternative rock stations in the 1990s through the 2000s but was taken off air in 2008 due to lagging ratings. Different versions of the station remained on smaller signals since then and most recently had been on 98.9 playing a mix of older and new alternative rock music.

Brian Phillips, chief content officer at Cumulus, helped start 99X in 1992 and is trying to bring back some of the original key on-air members of the station. Axel Lowe, a long-time afternoon jock with 99X who was doing the same with Rock 100.5, will certainly return. Yvonne Monet, who had been doing mid-days at sister station Q99.7, will likely have a role.

Steve Craig recently left his post as morning host and music director at the much more popular rock station 97.1/The River but has not said what his next move will be.