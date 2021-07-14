93.7/680 The Fan rejiggers lineup as ‘Hometeam’ Brandon Leak, Joe Hamilton, Hutson Mason join mornings

Nick Cellini and Chris Dimino will be moved to 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and given an extra hour to boot. “They do an interesting, thought-provoking show so I wanted to give them more time,” Dickey said.

Chuck Oliver and Matt Chernoff will start an hour earlier at 2 p.m. instead of 3 p.m. and run through 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. The Fan airs a lot of evening Atlanta Braves games so this will mean Chuck and Chernoff will be able to be on air longer before the Braves pre-game shows kick in.

The two Chuck and Chernoff producers Brian Hoyt and Carlos Medina will air a new sports talk show from 6 to 8 p.m. called Fun Bag on nights when the Braves are not airing. Dickey said they are very funny and wanted to give them more on-air exposure.

Dickey said the Fan is thriving, having already caught up to its revenue numbers from pre-pandemic 2019. The station’s Nielsen ratings have been stable but given its weaker FM signal, it consistently lags behind 92.9/The Game. But Dickey has always focused on building local advertisers who don’t care so much about Nielsen and more about direct impact.

“I’ve always subscribed to Bobby Cox’s truism to make moves when you’re on top,” he said. “And the station is doing really well.”