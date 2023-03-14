92.9/The Game introduces new morning show with Beau Morgan, Tiffany Blackmon, Mike Johnson

Beau Morgan, an Atlanta native and Kennesaw State University graduate, is the producer of the Game’s afternoon show “Dukes & Bell.” Tiffany Blackmon, a North Gwinnett High School and Georgia State University graduate, serves as a sideline reporter on ESPN’s coverage of college football and the XFL. And Mike Johnson was an Atlanta Falcon from 2010 to 2014.

The show is dubbed “The Morning Shift” and will launch later this month from 6 to 9 a.m. weekdays.