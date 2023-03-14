92.9/The Game introduces new morning show with Beau Morgan, Tiffany Blackmon, Mike Johnson

92.9/The Game has created a new three-person team for its morning show, all three with strong Atlanta ties.
Beau Morgan, an Atlanta native and Kennesaw State University graduate, is the producer of the Game’s afternoon show “Dukes & Bell.” Tiffany Blackmon, a North Gwinnett High School and Georgia State University graduate, serves as a sideline reporter on ESPN’s coverage of college football and the XFL. And Mike Johnson was an Atlanta Falcon from 2010 to 2014.
The show is dubbed “The Morning Shift” and will launch later this month from 6 to 9 a.m. weekdays.
Hugh Douglas’ departure in December for a Philadelphia sports station impelled the sports talk station to find a new morning show for the first time in seven years. His former co-host John Fricke will have a new, still undefined role on the station.
“Tiffany, Mike and Beau are going to offer a unique combination of perspectives on sports, culture, current events and day-to-day life that our listeners will find to be informative, entertaining and funny,” said brand manager Mike Conti. “They’ve quickly developed a chemistry that I think will lead to a fast-paced, fun, high-energy show each morning.”
About the Author