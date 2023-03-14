BreakingNews
Georgia Senate gives final approval to $1 billion income tax rebate
X

92.9/The Game introduces new morning show with Beau Morgan, Tiffany Blackmon, Mike Johnson

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

92.9/The Game has created a new three-person team for its morning show, all three with strong Atlanta ties.

Beau Morgan, an Atlanta native and Kennesaw State University graduate, is the producer of the Game’s afternoon show “Dukes & Bell.” Tiffany Blackmon, a North Gwinnett High School and Georgia State University graduate, serves as a sideline reporter on ESPN’s coverage of college football and the XFL. And Mike Johnson was an Atlanta Falcon from 2010 to 2014.

The show is dubbed “The Morning Shift” and will launch later this month from 6 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Hugh Douglas’ departure in December for a Philadelphia sports station impelled the sports talk station to find a new morning show for the first time in seven years. His former co-host John Fricke will have a new, still undefined role on the station.

“Tiffany, Mike and Beau are going to offer a unique combination of perspectives on sports, culture, current events and day-to-day life that our listeners will find to be informative, entertaining and funny,” said brand manager Mike Conti. “They’ve quickly developed a chemistry that I think will lead to a fast-paced, fun, high-energy show each morning.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver eulogy1h ago

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to 18 months in federal prison
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New rift over HOPE funding divides Georgia leaders
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Over $120K raised to transport UGA student on life support in Mexico
51m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Over $120K raised to transport UGA student on life support in Mexico
51m ago

Credit: JOSHUA SHARPE/joshua.sharpe@ajc.com

State workers allege they were fired after pressure to break law
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jenni Girtman / AJC

Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs now in the hunt for BET along with Tyler Perry, Byron Allen
2h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Rialto adds screen, modern projectors to better accommodate film screenings
5h ago
Drake, 21 Savage doing two shows at State Farm Arena in Atlanta July 1-2
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Georgia State Unniversity

Rialto, the circa 1916 Downtown theater, adds modern film equipment to host movie...
5h ago
Timeline: Georgia sheriff Victor Hill's federal trial and sentencing
20h ago
Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top