2021 Emmy nominations with Georgia ties: ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘WandaVision,’ Kenan Thompson

Disney+’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” another series shot in Georgia, received five Emmy nominations including Don Cheadle as guest actor in a dramatic limited series.

Atlanta native Kenan Thompson received his first lead comedic acting nomination in a series for NBC”s “Kenan.” He’s up against Anthony Anderson in “black-ish”; Michael Douglas in Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method”; William H. Macy in Showtime’s “Shameless”; and Jason Sudeikis in Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.” He also received a best supporting comedic actor nod for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” competing with Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”), Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”), Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”), Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”) and co-star Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for best actress in a limited series on NatGeo’s “Genius: Aretha,” which was shot in metro Atlanta.

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount Plus at 8 p.m.