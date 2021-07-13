ajc logo
2021 Emmy nominations with Georgia ties: ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘WandaVision,’ Kenan Thompson

Emmy nominations with Atlanta ties include "WandaVision," Kenan Thompson, "Cobra Kai" and "Lovecraft Country." PUBLICITY PHOTOS
Emmy nominations with Atlanta ties include "WandaVision," Kenan Thompson, "Cobra Kai" and "Lovecraft Country." PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
Cynthia Erivo was nominated for ‘Genius: Aretha,’ shot in metro Atlanta

Georgia had plenty of Emmy nominations this year, including HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” Disney+’s “WandaVision” and Atlanta native Kenan Thompson.

HBO’s well-received drama “Lovecraft Country,” shot in metro Atlanta, is up for best drama against Amazon’s “The Boys”; Netflix’s “Bridgerton”; Netlflix’s “The Crown”; Hulu’ s “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Disney+’s “The Mandalorian”; FX’s “Pose” and NBC’s “This Is Us.”

ExploreNEW: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each

The series, which will not come back for a second season, received 18 nominations, including best lead actress (Jurnee Smollett), lead actor (Jonathan Majors), supporting actor (Michael K. Williams), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and best guest actor (Courtney B. Vance).

Among the best comedies, Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” nabbed its first nomination in this category. It’s up against ABC’s “black-ish”; Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”; HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant”; HBO Max’s “Hacks”; Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method”; Hulu’s “PEN15”; and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”

Disney+’s “WandaVision,” shot in part in metro Atlanta at Trilith Studios, received a whopping 23 nominations, including best limited drama series, lead actress (Elizabeth Olsen), lead actor (Paul Bettany) and guest actor (Kathryn Hahn.)

Disney+’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” another series shot in Georgia, received five Emmy nominations including Don Cheadle as guest actor in a dramatic limited series.

>>RELATED: The entire Emmy nomination list

Atlanta native Kenan Thompson received his first lead comedic acting nomination in a series for NBC”s “Kenan.” He’s up against Anthony Anderson in “black-ish”; Michael Douglas in Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method”; William H. Macy in Showtime’s “Shameless”; and Jason Sudeikis in Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.” He also received a best supporting comedic actor nod for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” competing with Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”), Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”), Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”), Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”) and co-star Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for best actress in a limited series on NatGeo’s “Genius: Aretha,” which was shot in metro Atlanta.

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount Plus at 8 p.m.

