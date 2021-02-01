2003 flashback: Five questions with Dustin Diamond (Screech from “Saved by the Bell”)

AJC: A lot of child actors have had trouble transitioning into adulthood. What’s your worst vice since you left “Saved by the Bell?”

Diamond: I’m a video game nut and a shopaholic. Like I just bought the “Enter the Matrix” video game in every format possible: PlayStation 2, GameCube, XBox and PC. It’s almost wired that when I go out, I have to come back with a bag full of stuff.

AJC: If Gilligan, Urkel and Screech were in a wrestling match, who would win?

Diamond: If we were all in character, definitely not Urkel. Screech would do OK. It would be pretty stupid to watch though.

AJC: How did things work out with you and that bodybuilder from the show “Star Dates” [in which celebrities supposedly date regular people on camera]?

Diamond: They were actresses. The audience was supposed to believe it was real. They gave me $10,000 for three hours a day. I just had to smile and look like I was interested. Why not? What they didn’t show on camera was me calling my girlfriend every 20 minutes telling her everything was cool.

AJC: Any regrets about doing “Celebrity Boxing 2” and beating up Ron “Horshack” Palillo, who’s 20 years older than you?

Diamond: I didn’t want to do that. I think reality shows are degrading. But I write sitcoms for Fox and wanted to work with them. So I gave them a huge offer: $750,000 and two appearances on “Mad TV.” They actually faxed over a contract for $750,000. I’d punch my grandma for that much money.” [A Fox spokesman said he can’t confirm how much Diamond got, but added, “I can tell you that’s a preposterous claim.”]

THE 411: 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $13.50. Funny Farm Comedy Club (inside StarTime Entertainment), 608 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 770-817-4242, www.funnyfarmcomedyclub.com